We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Adds New Office in Plantation, Florida, Owned by Ron Cika
Our mission at We Insure - US Assurance is to always put our clients’ interests first”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, added a new agency in Plantation, Florida.
— Ron Cika
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models.
Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 150 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
We Insure - US Assurance owner Ron Cika has been a business owner for more than 40 years and currently operates three businesses in Plantation. He’s a licensed real estate broker, licensed mortgage broker and also holds licenses for title insurance, property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. He serves as a trustee of the Realtors Charitable Foundation and is an active leader in the Boy Scouts of America.
“Our mission at We Insure - US Assurance is to always put our clients’ interests first,” says Cika. “We Insure allows us to have instant access to the largest pool of insurance carriers, giving us more options for our customers. One size does not fit all, and we will try to make sure that we only recommend those insurance products that fit the client’s needs best.”
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
Ron Cika
Agency Owner, We Insure - US Assurance
(954) 546-9418
ron.cika@weinsuregroup.com
myusassurance.com
8320 W. Sunrise Blvd., Ste 104
Plantation, FL 33322
Chris Pflueger
We Insure, Inc.
+1 855-483-3901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook