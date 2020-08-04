ANGUILLA RANKED BEST ISLAND IN THE CARIBBEAN

Anquilla Beach Villas In Anguilla Anguilla 50th Celebrations Cerulean Villa Anguilla

Trave and Leisure honour Anguilla as the best island in the Caribbean

We are delighted to see Anguilla win this prestigious award. It is a great endorsement for one of the world’s most beautiful luxury destinations” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel and Leisure’s worlds Best Awards have once again honoured Anguilla to be ranked the number one island in the Caribbean. Anguilla is not new to the award having also won the award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The award which is exceptionally prestigious honours the top travel destinations and companies around the globe by its readers. In addition, Anguilla is ranked number seven in the world’s top islands and is the only island in the Caribbean to make the prestigious list.

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean close to the famous islands of St Barts and St Martin, Anguilla is one of the most beautiful tropical islands in the Caribbean, if not the world. It is home to secluded bays, virgin beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. For its tiny size, it offers a stunning collection of private villas and vacation rentals.

Thirty-three exquisite beaches fringe the island of Anguilla, many of which are considered by top travel magazines and discerning travelers as the most beautiful beaches in the world. Many of the beaches have snow-white soft sands and truly spectacular turquoise waters.

Anguilla features an array of sea life due to its coral reefs, offering some of the best diving and snorkelling on our planet. The small inlets and cays are also a beautiful place to explore or enjoy water sports or even take a luxury catamaran day sail around the entire island. Stretching just 16 miles long by 3 miles wide, Anguilla has something to suit everyone. It offers low key elegance and barefoot luxury while still being one of the most exclusive islands to visit in the Caribbean.

Anguilla is lesser-known then some of its larger neighbours such as St Martin and St Barts and it has consequently retained a charming down to earth appeal. Despite this, it is surprisingly easy to reach by air from either Puerto Rico or St Martin which are both close by. Similar to St Barts, Anguilla is frequented by the rich and famous but what makes it unique is the fact that the island offers the ultimate in peace and privacy.

Leading Villa Rental Company, Exceptional Villas who represent all the best Anguilla Vacation Rentals says the award represents a justified vote of confidence for an incredible destination. "We are delighted to see Anguilla win this prestigious award. It is a great endorsement for one of the world's most beautiful luxury destinations" said Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas.

