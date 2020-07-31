Use the box below to search only news releases on VirginiaDOT.org:

Headlines

July 31, 2020

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Awarded More than $4 Million from U.S. Department of Transportation

Surry, VA – The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT’s) Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Facility received $4.19 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Passenger Ferry Grant Program to help improve passenger safety and modernize the ferry slips in Surry County and Jamestown.

Learn more >

July 28, 2020

VDOT AWARDED MORE THAN $4.5 MILLION IN FEDERAL GRANTS Federal dollars will support development of data-driven solutions to improve transportation and create safer intersections

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was recently awarded two federal grants totaling more than $4.5 million to enhance safety, improve congestion and incident management, and predict parking availability.

Learn more >

July 24, 2020

VDOT LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE SUPPORTING I-81 CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS VDOT Launches New Website Supporting I-81 Corridor Improvements

RICHMOND, Va. – As part of Virginia’s $2 billion Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program, the Virginia Department of Transportation has launched a new website detailing projects that are underway and planned. As most jurisdictions in the Commonwealth have entered Phase Three of the “Forward Virginia” plan for easing health restrictions due to the coronavirus, traffic volume is beginning to increase on our roadways.

Learn more >

July 21, 2020

PUBLIC FEEDBACK INVITED ON INTERSTATE 64-664 CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT STUDY Provide input online in the first of two comment opportunities planned through fall 2020

RICHMOND, VA – The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), with support from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), will study Virginia’s 320 miles of the Interstates 64 and 664 corridors between the West Virginia state line and the Hampton Roads region, and is seeking feedback from the public to identify needed improvements and potential solutions along the corridor.

Learn more >

July 7, 2020

VDOT AND INDUSTRY PARTNERS CREATE TRANSPORTATION JOB BOARD

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), along with their partners in the transportation construction industry – including the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance (VTCA) and the Virginia Asphalt Association (VAA) – announced an initiative to connect Virginians with available jobs through the Virginia Transportation Construction Job Board.

Learn more >

June 29, 2020

VDOT AND DRPT SEEK COMMUTER INPUT THROUGH STATEWIDE SURVEY Statewide Survey Multi-agency strategy aims to capture data on new commuting practices related to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in partnership with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), has launched the Virginia Commuter Survey, a statewide effort to gauge COVID-19 impacts to commuting around the Commonwealth. Anyone that works or lives in Virginia is invited to participate.

Learn more >

May 21, 2020

HONORING VIRGINIA’S FRONTLINE TRANSPORTATION WORKERS

RICHMOND, Va. — Each year, a day is set aside to recognize the importance of transportation to all Virginians. This year, the focus is on honoring the Commonwealth’s frontline transportation workers and the critical work they do to keep Virginia moving.

Learn more>

March 25, 2020

VDOT SENDS A MESSAGE ABOUT COVID-19 THROUGH ON-ROAD SIGNAGE Digital Message Signs Focus on Public Safety and Health

RICHMOND, Va. – As announced by Gov. Ralph Northam, motorists across the Commonwealth will see COVID-19 health safety messages on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s changeable message signs.

Learn more>

Page last modified: July 31, 2020