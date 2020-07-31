Fife, Washington Restarts Traffic Safety Camera Program with New Vendor NovoaGlobal’s Advanced Technology
Drivers who run a red light at dangerous photo enforced intersections will receive a Notice of Infraction
We know photo enforcement changes driver behavior because very few violators are repeat offenders.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, the City of Fife’s red light enforcement program continues with advanced technology and services from NovoaGlobal, Inc. The City of Fife changed vendor and renews its red light enforcement program to encourage safe driving at dangerous intersections. NovoaGlobal worked with City officials to re-install cameras at the most dangerous red light intersections. NovoaGlobal’s team had the systems up and running in less than 15 days after the previous vendor removed their equipment.
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
“Photo Enforced” signs are clearly posted at the intersections and the system is monitoring 24/7 with advanced photo enforcement technology from NovoaGlobal. These monitoring systems capture high resolution photos and videos of vehicles that run red lights.
Motorists are reminded to change their driving habits. At red light intersections, motorists must stop behind the white line and make a complete stop behind the white line when making a “free” right hand turn on red.
August 2nd begins National Stop on Red Week. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that when properly implemented, red light cameras reduced the fatal red light running crash rate of large cities by 21% and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14%.
Accidents from red-light running are preventable. The following dangerous intersections in the City of Fife will continue to be monitored:
• 70th Avenue at 20th St (Northbound)
• 20th Street at 70th Avenue (Eastbound)
• Alexander Avenue at Pacific Highway (Southbound)
• Pacific Highway at Alexander Avenue (Eastbound)
• Valley Avenue at 70th Avenue (Eastbound and Westbound)
• Pacific Highway at 54th Avenue (Westbound)
• 54th Avenue at 20th Street (Southbound)
If a driver runs a red light, the driver receives a Notice of Infraction from the Fife Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver to review.
“As we restart this important traffic safety program with more advanced technology, there are fewer drivers on the road and yet these drivers are more aggressive and causing dangerous accidents,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “Now is the time to drive defensively, while enforcement is the best way to get drivers to comply with any law, it is impossible for police to be at every intersection. We know photo enforcement changes driver behavior because very few violators are repeat offenders. We look forward to bringing our latest technology to the City of Fife’s most dangerous intersections in order to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, thus creating a safer community for Fife’s families and visitors.”
NovoaGlobal also provides photo enforcement for Tacoma, Washington and will begin enforcement soon in Tukwila, Washington. The cost-neutral advanced technology is not only saving lives in these cities but also provides law enforcement with investigative tools to catch criminals. Notices of Infraction for red light running in the City of Fife come with a fine of $139. The fine proceeds from the program go to the City’s Public Safety Fund.
About NovoaGlobal
NovoaGlobal is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.
For more information on NovoaGlobal visit https://novoaglobal.com/
Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 401-999-7909
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
NovoaGlobal Traffic Safety