Mohawk Valley Health System Announces Merger of Medical Staffs
This is the first time in the history of healthcare in our community that the medical staff of all the hospitals in this region area will be working as one, unified group”UTICA, NY, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officials from the Mohawk Valley Health System today announced the merger of its two medical staffs: Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare (FSLH) Medical Staff and St. Elizabeth Medical Center (SEMC) Medical Staff. The medical staffs will become one, unified MVHS Medical Staff on January 1, 2021.
— Waleed Albert, MD, president of the FSLH Medical Staff
“This is the first time in the history of healthcare in our community that the medical staff of all the hospitals in this region area will be working as one, unified group,” said Waleed Albert, MD, president of the FSLH Medical Staff. “This is a very historic time. Discussions and work toward this merger have been happening for quite some time. And while there was some reluctance/hesitancy when we began, over time, as we got to know each other from “the other side,” it became more and more apparent that the establishment of one MVHS Medical Staff was the right thing to do to strengthen medical care in our community which will ultimately benefit our patients and community members.”
This merger will not only help to improve patient care in the community, but it brings MVHS another step closer to being ready to move into the new, regional medical center in 2023.
“We all believed that it was very important for the two medical staffs to come together prior to moving into the new regional medical center so that we could begin streamlining departments and sharing best practices with each other,” said Sushma Kaul, MD, president of the SEMC Medical Staff. “We are so very proud of the progress we have made toward these goals. Now that the Medical Staff has voted to make this change, there is still work to do to work out the details, but we are well on our way to being one Medical Staff in January 2021.”
An Integration Committee of the medical staffs will begin work in September to outline the process to elect new medical staff officers and to implement the set of bylaws that were approved for this new medical staff to work within.
Caitlin McCann
Mohawk Valley Health System
+1 315-624-5433
email us here