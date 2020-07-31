St. Joseph’s Health Earns “Best Regional Hospital” Honor for Sixth Consecutive Year
SYRACUSE, NY, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Joseph’s Health Hospital has been recognized as a Best Regional Hospital in Syracuse and Central New York for 2020-2021 by U.S. News & World Report, and ranked #16 in New York State. This recognition comes just shortly after St. Joseph’s was named the only hospital in Central New York to earn the highest “A” rating for patient safety by Leapfrog® Hospital Safety Grades for the third consecutive year, Best Maternity Hospital by Newsweek, and one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery according to Healthgrades.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
St. Joseph’s Health Hospital was recognized as high-performing in the following procedures and conditions:
1. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
2. Aortic Valve Surgery
3. Heart Bypass Surgery
4. Heart Failure
5. Colon Cancer Surgery
6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
7. Hip Replacement
8. Knee Replacement
“Receiving this recognition in the midst of a global pandemic is a testament to the expertise and devotion of all our colleagues. St. Joseph’s Health is committed to providing superior, safe and compassionate care to our community,” said Les Luke, president and CEO at St. Joseph’s Health. “To achieve this honor for six consecutive years reflects our dedication to a patient-centric model of care, and the community’s confidence in our pledge to protect them during these most uncertain times.”
St. Joseph’s Health is among only 13% in the U.S. to receive a Best Regional designation.
For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.
“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.
For more information about the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ. The rankings will be published in the “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook (ISBN 9781931469951), available in stores October 6.
For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.
ABOUT ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH
St. Joseph’s Health is a regional non-profit health care system based in Syracuse, NY. St. Joseph’s has been an innovative leader in health care since our founding in 1869 as the first hospital open to the public in the city of Syracuse. Offering primary, specialty and home care, a Magnet-recognized hospital, and collaboration with community partners, St. Joseph's Health advances the well-being of the communities we serve through an expanding range of services to ensure our patients achieve optimum long-term health. St. Joseph’s is the only hospital in Syracuse to hold the LeapFrog ‘A’ safety rating, ranked by Consumer Reports among the top 15 heart surgery centers in the country, a designated Stroke Center and a U.S. News “Best Regional Hospital.” The St. Joseph’s Health Hospital NICU was the first in Syracuse and is celebrating its 50th Anniversary throughout 2020. St. Joseph’s Health is affiliated with Franciscan Companies and St. Joseph’s Physicians, and is a member of Trinity Health. For more information, visit https://www.sjhsyr.org.
ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
Kelly Quinn
