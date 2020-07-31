Insured Retirement Institute Wins “Power Of A” Gold Award For Advocacy
Recognition by the leading organization for the association community is a testament to our efforts, expertise and determination to deliver results for our members and America’s retirement savers.””WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) was recognized for its advocacy efforts to enact the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act. The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) awarded IRI with its 2020 ASAE Power of A Gold Award.
The ASAE Power of A Awards were created to bring attention to the association community’s valuable contributions to society at the local, national and global levels. The winners were selected by the Power of A Awards Judging Committee.
“Our members rely on our advocacy leadership to drive the industry’s public policy agenda,” said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO. “IRI played a leading role in advocating for passage of the SECURE Act, the most comprehensive retirement security legislation in more than a decade. To be recognized for this effort by the leading organization for the association community is a testament to our efforts, expertise and determination to deliver results for our members and America’s retirement savers.”
This year the committee received a total of 125 entries. The Power of A Award categories were retooled to fully encapsulate the association community’s contributions to the professions and industries they represent, but also to society at large. The new award categories include: The Power of Advocacy, The Power of Industry/Professional Advancement, The Power of Global Development, The Power of Diversity and Inclusion, and The Power of Community Support and Engagement.
This is the second time that IRI has been recognized for association excellence by ASAE. Earlier this year, IRI was awarded a 2020 ASAE Gold Circle Award in the convention/meetings marketing campaign category for its 2019 annual conference.
ASAE is a membership organization of more than 46,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. Its members lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology.
