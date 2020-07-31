LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net Income: $0.3 billion , $0.2 billion excluding LCM 1

, excluding LCM Diluted earnings per share: $0.94 per share, $0.68 per share excluding LCM

per share, per share excluding LCM EBITDA: $0.8 billion , $0.7 billion excluding LCM

, excluding LCM Generated $1.3 billion in cash from operating activities

in cash from operating activities Issued over $2.0 billion of bonds at the lowest coupon rates in company history

of bonds at the lowest coupon rates in company history Bolstered liquidity to $5.8 billion as of June 30, 2020

Comparisons with the prior quarter and second quarter 2019 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Sales and other operating revenues $5,546 $7,494 $9,048 $13,040 $17,826 Net income 314 144 1,003 458 1,820 Diluted earnings per share 0.94 0.42 2.70 1.36 4.88 Weighted average diluted share count 334 334 370 334 371 EBITDA (a) 760 646 1,579 1,406 3,007 Excluding LCM1 Net income $226 $495 $1,003 $721 $1,820 Diluted earnings per share 0.68 1.47 2.70 2.15 4.88 LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax (96) 419 — 323 — EBITDA 664 1,065 1,579 1,729 3,007

(a) See the end of this release for an explanation of the Company's use of EBITDA and Table 9 for reconciliations of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM. 1 LCM stands for "lower of cost or market." An explanation of LCM and why we have excluded it from certain financial information can be found under "Information Related to Financial Measures."

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the second quarter 2020 of $0.3 billion, or $0.94 per share. The second quarter 2020 included a $88 million non-cash, inventory valuation benefit and $11 million of integration costs, net of tax, that impacted earnings by $0.26 per share and $0.03 per share, respectively. Second quarter 2020 EBITDA was $0.8 billion, or $0.7 billion excluding LCM.

"LyondellBasell demonstrated the value of our core strengths in operational excellence, cost management and capital discipline by delivering resilient results despite declines in economic activity associated with the global response to COVID-19. Our Olefins & Polyolefins businesses continued to benefit from strong demand for polymers used in consumer-driven packaging and healthcare applications. As expected, our Intermediates & Derivatives, Refining and Advanced Polymer Solutions segments were impacted by significant reductions in demand for transportation fuels and polymers utilized in automotive manufacturing and other durable goods markets. We believe the pandemic-driven decline in demand bottomed during the second quarter. As the quarter progressed, demand and prices for polyethylene exports from North America improved and the U.S. ethane feedstock advantage returned during May and June with rebounding crude oil prices," said Bob Patel, LyondellBasell CEO.

"The company applied our experience with the first quarter progression of events in Asia to nimbly manage our global businesses and generate $1.3 billion of cash from operating activities during an extremely challenging second quarter. We moved quickly to strengthen our balance sheet and bolster liquidity. With our substantial and highly efficient cash generation, LyondellBasell remains well-positioned to navigate through these volatile market conditions," Patel said.

OUTLOOK

"Demand for our products is improving with increased economic activity. In June and July, we raised operating rates and prices in response to increased demand for North American polyethylene exports to Asia. With increased mobility and reductions in fuel inventories, we expect improving demand for our Refining and Oxyfuels & Related Products businesses. Similarly, our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment is benefiting from rebounding demand for our plastics used in automotive manufacturing."

"We remain focused on delivering the strategy we outlined in our Investor Day last September. Our cash generation is strong. We expect the recent startup of our Hyperzone polyethylene capacity, the establishment of new Asian joint ventures and the integration of our A. Schulman acquisition will all add to our profitability. We accelerated our plans to reduce capital expenditures and are aggressively managing our inventories to prioritize liquidity and maximize cash flow. Our focus on funding the dividend while remaining committed to an investment grade balance sheet continues to be the foundation of our capital deployment strategy. Despite the volatile macro-economic environment, we believe LyondellBasell's leading portfolio, advantaged positions and disciplined approach will enable us to continue capturing opportunities and delivering resilient results through business cycles," Patel said.

LYONDELLBASELL BUSINESS RESULTS DISCUSSION BY REPORTING SEGMENT

LyondellBasell manages operations through six operating segments: 1) Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas; 2) Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia and International; 3) Intermediates and Derivatives; 4) Advanced Polymer Solutions; 5) Refining; and 6) Technology.

Comments and analysis represent underlying business activity and are exclusive of LCM inventory adjustments.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas (O&P-Americas) - Our O&P-Americas segment produces and markets Olefins & Co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Table 2 - O&P-Americas Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating income $107 $238 $504 $345 $888 EBITDA 248 366 635 614 1,151 LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax (38) 111 — 73 — EBITDA excluding LCM (benefits) charges 210 477 635 687 1,151

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended March 31, 2020 - EBITDA decreased $267 million versus the first quarter 2020, excluding a favorable variance of $149 million due to LCM inventory charges. Second quarter 2020 olefins results decreased about $230 million versus the first quarter 2020 driven by a decline in margin and volume. Ethylene margin decreased primarily due to lower co-product prices. Ethylene volume decreased due to lower demand. Polyolefins results decreased approximately $45 million due to lower margins and volumes as a result of reduced demand.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $425 million versus the second quarter 2019, excluding a favorable variance of $38 million due to a second quarter 2020 LCM inventory benefit. Compared with the prior period, olefins results decreased about $235 million driven by decreases in both margin and volume. Ethylene margin decreased primarily due to lower co-product prices. Ethylene volume decreased primarily due to lower demand. Polyolefin results decreased approximately $185 million driven by lower margins partially offset by a small increase in polyethylene volume. Margins declined primarily due to a spread decline in polyethylene over ethylene and polypropylene over propylene of about $280 per ton and $120 per ton, respectively.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI) - Our O&P-EAI segment produces and markets Olefins and Co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Table 3 - O&P-EAI Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating income $81 $135 $226 $216 $412 EBITDA 185 189 331 374 627 LCM charges, pre-tax 34 36 — 70 — EBITDA excluding LCM charges 219 225 331 444 627

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended March 31, 2020 - EBITDA decreased $6 million versus the first quarter 2020, excluding a favorable variance of $2 million due to LCM inventory charges. Second quarter 2020 olefins results decreased about $75 million versus the first quarter 2020 driven by decrease in margin and volume. Margin decreased with reductions in ethylene and co-product prices outpacing lower feedstock costs. Volume decreased following strong production in the prior quarter coupled with lower demand in the second quarter. Combined polyolefins results increased more than $20 million driven by improved margins partially offset by a decrease in polypropylene volumes related to reduced demand from automotive and other durable goods markets. Joint venture equity income increased approximately $55 million due to higher margins.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $112 million versus the second quarter 2019, excluding an unfavorable variance of $34 million due to second quarter 2020 LCM inventory charges. Compared to the prior period, olefins results decreased approximately $90 million due to lower margin and volume. Margin decreased driven by lower ethylene prices, partially offset by lower feedstock costs. Volume decreased due to lower demand. Combined polyolefins results decreased about $25 million primarily due to lower margins, partially offset by increased polyethylene volume.

Intermediates & Derivatives (I&D) - Our I&D segment produces and markets Propylene Oxide & Derivatives, Oxyfuels & Related Products and Intermediate Chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol.

Table 4 - I&D Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating income $24 $131 $372 $155 $686 EBITDA 101 203 448 304 838 LCM charges, pre-tax 20 78 — 98 — EBITDA excluding LCM charges 121 281 448 402 838

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended March 31, 2020 - EBITDA decreased $160 million versus the first quarter 2020, excluding a favorable variance of $58 million due to LCM inventory charges. Second quarter 2020 Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results decreased about $55 million due to lower volumes driven by reduced demand from automotive, construction and furniture end markets. Intermediate Chemicals results were relatively unchanged. Oxyfuels & Related Products results decreased approximately $95 million with oxyfuels margins compressed by lower gasoline prices and volume declines due to lower demand for automotive fuels and isobutylene.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $327 million versus the second quarter 2019, excluding an unfavorable variance of $20 million due to second quarter 2020 LCM inventory charges. Compared with the prior period, Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results decreased approximately $40 million driven by lower volumes due to reduced demand and lower margins. Intermediate Chemicals results decreased $130 million. Margin declined, primarily in styrene, and volumes were lower due to planned maintenance and reduced demand. Oxyfuels & Related Products results decreased about $145 million driven by lower margins due to lower gasoline prices. Volume declines due to reduced demand were muted by impacts from a third party terminal incident that reduced volumes during the first half of 2019.

Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) - Our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets in two lines of business: Compounding & Solutions and Advanced Polymers. Compounding & Solutions includes polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders. Advanced Polymers consists of Catalloy and polybutene-1.

Table 5 - Advanced Polymer Solutions Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating income $(83) $70 $91 $(13) $210 EBITDA (44) 113 120 69 268 LCM charges, pre-tax 67 2 — 69 — EBITDA excluding LCM charges 23 115 120 138 268

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended March 31, 2020 - EBITDA decreased $92 million versus the first quarter 2020, excluding an unfavorable variance of $65 million due to LCM inventory charges. Second quarter 2020 integration costs related to the acquisition of A. Schulman were relatively unchanged, impacting the quarter by $16 million. Compared with the prior period, Compounding & Solutions results decreased approximately $75 million primarily driven by lower volumes due to the impact of decreased demand for polymer compounds from the automotive sector. Advanced Polymers results decreased about $10 million due to lower demand in construction and automotive end markets.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $97 million compared to the second quarter 2019, excluding an unfavorable variance of $67 million due to second quarter 2020 LCM inventory charges. Integration costs related to the acquisition were relatively unchanged in the second quarter 2020 versus the second quarter 2019. Compared with the prior period, Compounding & Solutions results decreased $85 million driven by lower automotive demand. Advanced Polymers results decreased approximately $10 million due to reduced demand.

Refining - Our Refining segment produces and markets gasoline and distillates, including diesel fuel, heating oil and jet fuel.

Table 6 - Refining Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating income (loss) $116 $(314) $(110) $(198) $(169) EBITDA 165 (272) (66) (107) (81) LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax (179) 192 — 13 — EBITDA excluding LCM (benefits) charges (14) (80) (66) (94) (81)

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended March 31, 2020 - EBITDA increased $66 million versus the first quarter 2020, excluding a favorable variance of $371 million due to LCM inventory charges. Margin increased due to coke and sulfur co-product prices remaining stable relative to declining crude oil costs, hedge gains and the resumption of our fluid catalytic cracker operations in April, partially offset by a decrease in the Maya 2-1-1 industry benchmark crack spread of $3.95 per barrel to $13.27 per barrel. The Houston Refinery operated at 237,000 barrels per day, 11,000 barrels per day higher than prior period.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA increased $52 million versus the second quarter 2019, excluding a favorable variance of $179 million due to second quarter 2020 LCM benefit. Margin increased due to coke and sulfur co-product prices maintaining relative to crude price and hedge gains, partially offset by a decrease in the Maya 2-1-1 industry benchmark crack spread of $5.73 per barrel. Crude throughput decreased by 24,000 barrels per day due to unplanned maintenance in the first weeks of April 2020 and rate reductions in the second quarter 2020 in response to low demand for refined products.

Technology - Our Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

Table 7 - Technology Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating income $104 $47 $96 $151 $169 EBITDA 112 56 107 168 190 LCM charges, pre-tax — — — — — EBITDA excluding LCM charges 112 56 107 168 190

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended March 31, 2020 - EBITDA increased $56 million versus the first quarter 2020 primarily due to an increase in licensing revenue. Catalyst volumes increased in the second quarter due to customers stocking inventories early in the pandemic.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA increased $5 million versus the second quarter 2019. Catalyst volumes and margins increased due to customers stocking inventories early in the pandemic, partially offset by a decrease in licensing revenue.

Capital Spending and Cash Balances Capital expenditures, including growth projects, maintenance turnarounds, catalyst and information technology-related expenditures, were $588 million during the second quarter 2020. Our cash and liquid investment balance was $3 billion at June 30, 2020. There were 334 million common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020. The company paid dividends of $350 million during the second quarter 2020.

Reconciliations and Additional Information Quantitative reconciliations of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA are provided in Table 9 at the end of this release. Additional operating and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, may be found on our website at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorrelations .

ABOUT LYONDELLBASELL LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the third consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The statements in this release and the related teleconference relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, the business cyclicality of the chemical, polymers and refining industries; the availability, cost and price volatility of raw materials and utilities, particularly the cost of oil, natural gas, and associated natural gas liquids; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in geographic regions or markets served us, or where our operations are located, including the risk of prolonged recession; competitive product and pricing pressures; labor conditions; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; operating interruptions (including leaks, explosions, fires, weather-related incidents, mechanical failure, unscheduled downtime, supplier disruptions, labor shortages, strikes, work stoppages or other labor difficulties, transportation interruptions, spills and releases and other environmental risks); the supply/demand balances for our and our joint ventures' products, and the related effects of industry production capacities and operating rates; our ability to achieve expected cost savings and other synergies; our ability to successfully execute projects and growth strategies; any proposed business combination, the expected timetable for completing any proposed transactions and the receipt of any required governmental approvals, future financial and operating results; legal and environmental proceedings; tax rulings, consequences or proceedings; technological developments, and our ability to develop new products and process technologies; potential governmental regulatory actions; political unrest and terrorist acts; risks and uncertainties posed by international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; and our ability to comply with debt covenants and service our debt. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov .

INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES This release makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The non-GAAP measures we have presented include EBITDA, EBITDA excluding LCM and diluted earnings per share excluding LCM. EBITDA, as presented herein, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measure is calculated. We calculate EBITDA as income from continuing operations plus interest expense (net), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to profit or operating profit for any period as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of our liquidity. We also present EBITDA exclusive of adjustments for "lower of cost or market" ("LCM"), which is an accounting rule consistent with GAAP related to the valuation of inventory. Our inventories are stated at the lower of cost or market. Cost is determined using the last-in, first-out ("LIFO") inventory valuation methodology, which means that the most recently incurred costs are charged to cost of sales and inventories are valued at the earliest acquisition costs. Market is determined based on an assessment of the current estimated replacement cost and selling price of the inventory. In periods where the market price of our inventory declines substantially, cost values of inventory may be higher than the market value, which reduces the value of inventory to market value. This adjustment is related to the recent decline in pricing for many of our raw material and finished goods inventories. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, natural gas and correlated products from period to period may result in the recognition of charges to adjust the value of inventory to the lower of cost or market in periods of falling prices and the reversal of those charges in subsequent interim periods as market prices recover.

Additional operating and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, may be found in Table 9 at the end of this release and on our website at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorrelations .

OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURE PRESENTATION NOTES This release contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the time hereof. Information contained in this release is unaudited and subject to change. LyondellBasell undertakes no obligation to update the information presented herein except to the extent required by law.

Table 8 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information 2019 2020 (Millions of U.S. Dollars) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Total Sales and other operating revenues: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 2,111 $ 2,114 $ 2,137 $ 2,073 $ 8,435 $ 1,792 $ 1,433 $ 3,225 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 2,535 2,505 2,309 2,155 9,504 2,224 1,702 3,926 Intermediates & Derivatives 1,894 2,062 2,046 1,832 7,834 1,770 1,157 2,927 Advanced Polymer Solutions 1,339 1,258 1,186 1,067 4,850 1,096 705 1,801 Refining 1,882 2,180 2,134 2,055 8,251 1,448 919 2,367 Technology 141 173 146 203 663 122 177 299 Other/Eliminations (1,124) (1,244) (1,236) (1,206) (4,810) (958) (547) (1,505) Continuing operations $ 8,778 $ 9,048 $ 8,722 $ 8,179 $ 34,727 $ 7,494 $ 5,546 $ 13,040 Operating income (loss): Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 384 $ 504 $ 524 $ 365 $ 1,777 $ 238 $ 107 $ 345 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 186 226 202 59 673 135 81 216 Intermediates & Derivatives 314 372 314 249 1,249 131 24 155 Advanced Polymer Solutions 119 91 67 13 290 70 (83) (13) Refining (59) (110) (52) (19) (240) (314) 116 (198) Technology 73 96 73 132 374 47 104 151 Other — (2) (4) (1) (7) (3) (10) (13) Continuing operations $ 1,017 $ 1,177 $ 1,124 $ 798 $ 4,116 $ 304 $ 339 $ 643 Depreciation and amortization: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 115 $ 117 $ 118 $ 120 $ 470 $ 124 $ 133 $ 257 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 53 52 51 52 208 53 53 106 Intermediates & Derivatives 72 74 75 74 295 70 74 144 Advanced Polymer Solutions 29 30 32 42 133 44 39 83 Refining 43 44 41 41 169 42 49 91 Technology 10 11 10 6 37 9 8 17 Continuing operations $ 322 $ 328 $ 327 $ 335 $ 1,312 $ 342 $ 356 $ 698 EBITDA:(a) Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 498 $ 2,302 $ 366 $ 248 $ 614 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 189 185 374 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 203 101 304 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 54 424 113 (44) 69 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (272) 165 (107) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 112 168 Other 10 4 — (13) 1 (9) (7) (16) Continuing operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 $ 760 $ 1,406 Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 276 $ 257 $ 295 $ 271 $ 1,099 $ 204 $ 190 $ 394 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 64 39 45 65 213 42 34 76 Intermediates & Derivatives 179 238 317 330 1,064 353 305 658 Advanced Polymer Solutions 16 11 14 18 59 13 10 23 Refining 43 53 41 12 149 16 21 37 Technology 17 17 26 34 94 30 26 56 Other 4 7 4 1 16 2 2 4 Continuing operations $ 599 $ 622 $ 742 $ 731 $ 2,694 $ 660 $ 588 $ 1,248

(a) See Table 9 for the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM.

Table 9 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM 2019 2020 (Millions of U.S. dollars) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Total Net income (a)(b) $ 817 $ 1,003 $ 965 $ 612 $ 3,397 $ 144 $ 314 $ 458 add: LCM charges (benefits), after-tax — — — 25 25 351 (88) 263 Net income excluding LCM charges (benefits) 817 1,003 965 637 3,422 495 226 721 less: LCM (charges) benefits, after-tax — — — (25) (25) (351) 88 (263) Net income 817 1,003 965 612 3,397 144 314 458 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 3 4 — 7 (1) 1 — Income from continuing operations(a)(b) 817 1,006 969 612 3,404 143 315 458 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(b) 203 169 136 140 648 75 (32) 43 Depreciation and amortization 322 328 327 335 1,312 342 356 698 Interest expense, net 86 76 81 85 328 86 121 207 add: LCM charges (benefits), pre-tax — — — 33 33 419 (96) 323 EBITDA excluding LCM charges (benefits) 1,428 1,579 1,513 1,205 5,725 1,065 664 1,729 less: LCM (charges) benefits, pre-tax — — — (33) (33) (419) 96 (323) EBITDA(c) $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 $ 760 $ 1,406

(a) The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020 include after-tax charges of $12 million, $15 million, $33 million, $29 million, $13 million and $11 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman. (b) The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million, from the release of unrecognized tax benefits and associated accrued interest. (c) EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020 include pre-tax charges of $16 million, $19 million, $43 million, $38 million, $14 million and $16 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.

