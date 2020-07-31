Assessment Services Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

Assessment Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

This report focuses on the global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

A kind of service that helps the company assess the industry, risks, competitors, etc

Anticipated growth in the market is backed by increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications, growing need for skill assessment for increasing employability, and rising population of the young labor force in the country. Moreover, increasing demand from competition conducting authorities to enroll specialist exam conducting companies and growing preference among corporates and the government to opt for online exams is expected to drive assessment services market in India over the coming years.

In 2017, the global Assessment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Medium

Offline Medium

Market segment by Application, split into

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assessment Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Online Medium

1.4.3 Offline Medium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Assessment Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Entrance Assessment Services

1.5.3 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

1.5.4 Certification Assessment Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Assessment Services Market Size

2.2 Assessment Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Assessment Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Assessment Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 MeritTrac Services

12.1.1 MeritTrac Services Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.1.4 MeritTrac Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 MeritTrac Services Recent Development

12.2 Mettl Online Assessment

12.2.1 Mettl Online Assessment Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.2.4 Mettl Online Assessment Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Mettl Online Assessment Recent Development

12.3 Aspiring Minds

12.3.1 Aspiring Minds Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.3.4 Aspiring Minds Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Development

12.4 Sify Technologies

12.4.1 Sify Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.4.4 Sify Technologies Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Sify Technologies Recent Development

12.5 CoCubes

12.5.1 CoCubes Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.5.4 CoCubes Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 CoCubes Recent Development

12.6 eLitmus Evaluation

12.6.1 eLitmus Evaluation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.6.4 eLitmus Evaluation Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 eLitmus Evaluation Recent Development

12.7 Tata Consultancy Services

12.7.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.7.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development

12.8 EdCIL (India)

12.8.1 EdCIL (India) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.8.4 EdCIL (India) Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 EdCIL (India) Recent Development

12.9 Prometric Testing

12.9.1 Prometric Testing Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.9.4 Prometric Testing Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Prometric Testing Recent Development

12.10 Pearson India Education Services

12.10.1 Pearson India Education Services Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Assessment Services Introduction

12.10.4 Pearson India Education Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Pearson India Education Services Recent Development

