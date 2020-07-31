Assessment Services Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

Description

This report focuses on the global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

A kind of service that helps the company assess the industry, risks, competitors, etc 

Anticipated growth in the market is backed by increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications, growing need for skill assessment for increasing employability, and rising population of the young labor force in the country. Moreover, increasing demand from competition conducting authorities to enroll specialist exam conducting companies and growing preference among corporates and the government to opt for online exams is expected to drive assessment services market in India over the coming years. 
In 2017, the global Assessment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 

MeritTrac Services 
Mettl Online Assessment 
Aspiring Minds 
Sify Technologies 
CoCubes 
eLitmus Evaluation 
Tata Consultancy Services 
EdCIL (India) 
Prometric Testing 
Pearson India Education Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Online Medium 
Offline Medium

Market segment by Application, split into 
Entrance Assessment Services 
Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services 
Certification Assessment Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assessment Services are as follows: 
History Year: 2013-2017 
Base Year: 2017 
Estimated Year: 2018 
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Online Medium 
1.4.3 Offline Medium 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Assessment Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Entrance Assessment Services 
1.5.3 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services 
1.5.4 Certification Assessment Services 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Assessment Services Market Size 
2.2 Assessment Services Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Assessment Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Assessment Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 MeritTrac Services 
12.1.1 MeritTrac Services Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.1.4 MeritTrac Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 MeritTrac Services Recent Development 
12.2 Mettl Online Assessment 
12.2.1 Mettl Online Assessment Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.2.4 Mettl Online Assessment Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Mettl Online Assessment Recent Development 
12.3 Aspiring Minds 
12.3.1 Aspiring Minds Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.3.4 Aspiring Minds Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Development 
12.4 Sify Technologies 
12.4.1 Sify Technologies Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.4.4 Sify Technologies Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Sify Technologies Recent Development 
12.5 CoCubes 
12.5.1 CoCubes Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.5.4 CoCubes Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 CoCubes Recent Development 
12.6 eLitmus Evaluation 
12.6.1 eLitmus Evaluation Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.6.4 eLitmus Evaluation Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 eLitmus Evaluation Recent Development 
12.7 Tata Consultancy Services 
12.7.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.7.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development 
12.8 EdCIL (India) 
12.8.1 EdCIL (India) Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.8.4 EdCIL (India) Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.8.5 EdCIL (India) Recent Development 
12.9 Prometric Testing 
12.9.1 Prometric Testing Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.9.4 Prometric Testing Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.9.5 Prometric Testing Recent Development 
12.10 Pearson India Education Services 
12.10.1 Pearson India Education Services Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Assessment Services Introduction 
12.10.4 Pearson India Education Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.10.5 Pearson India Education Services Recent Development

Continued...                       

 

You just read:

