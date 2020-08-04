Rapper Shon Flame Releases 1st Solo Project Since Prison Release
Musician Bounces Back From Prison Stint With New Self Titled EPNORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born Deshon Jefferson in Norfolk Va, Shon Flame is an American Rapper/Executive of TeamNorfolk Recordings, a label started with his brother William "PJ_TheSupastar." Convicted of armed robbery back in 2001, Shon Flame forfeited a deal he locked in with Spit Records/Def Jam. The tenacious rapper literally recorded and released music from prison and along with releases from the labels' roster artists, they generated millions of streams globally. Shon Flame effortlessly transitioned from actively co-managing his company from a jail cell via a phone and JPay, to an on site label boss orchestrating releases. Two weeks after being home, the budding executive secured a deal to have “What I Like" Ft- DaBaby by Rob J as the lead single for the labels new compilation mixtape"Sex Drugs & Trap Music 2."
The lyrisist has managed to not only play the market as far as his sound in the way that artists like Fabolous, Drake, J Cole and Jay Z have done as of late, but Shon Flame seems to take it to the next level with his self titled EP. Shon Flame EP is a 5 song introductory of his brilliant and relatable work. Highlighted by the infectious lead single “Headstone” , Shon Flame Ep is a solid record.
https://song.link/Shon_Flame_music
