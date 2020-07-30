Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 20,388; three additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 255 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

63 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

15 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

4 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 635.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 20,388 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,688 Catron County: 4 Chaves County: 317 Cibola County: 318 Colfax County: 13 Curry County: 431 Doña Ana County: 2,139 Eddy County: 239 Grant County: 66 Guadalupe County: 31 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 85 Lea County: 596 Lincoln County: 91 Los Alamos County: 18 Luna County: 220 McKinley County: 3,977 Mora County: 6 Otero County: 178 Quay County: 31 Rio Arriba County: 292 Roosevelt County: 134 Sandoval County: 1,063 San Juan County: 2,986 San Miguel County: 41 Santa Fe County: 550 Sierra County: 28 Socorro County: 73 Taos County: 91 Torrance County: 59 Union County: 25 Valencia County: 346

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 266 Otero County Prison Facility: 278 Otero County Processing Center: 159 Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25 Lea County Correctional Facility: 4 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 470 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

As of today, there are 156 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 8,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield Bonney Family Home in Gallup Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center in Taos Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.