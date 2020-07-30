Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Kaul Voices Support for Gov. Evers Face Mask Executive Order

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement in support of Governor Evers statewide mask requirement.

 

“Increasing the use of masks means fewer COVID-19 cases, more lives saved, a faster economic recovery, and less interruption of schools,” said AG Kaul. “This new policy is a significant, positive step in the fight against the coronavirus.”

