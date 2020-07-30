Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bledsoe County Arson Investigation Results in Indictment, Arrest

BLEDSOE COUNTY – An investigation by Bomb and Arson Fire Investigators and detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Spring City man, on charges including arson and burglary.

On August 14, 2019, authorities began an investigation into a suspected arson on Luminary Fire Tower Road in Bledsoe County. During the course of the investigation, detectives and officers developed information that identified Jonathan McKee as the individual responsible for the fire.

On July 27th, the Bledsoe County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jonathan Elmer McKee (DOB 03/22/1981) with one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Aggravated Arson, and one count of Vandalism over $10,000. McKee was arrested on July 28th and booked into the Bledsoe County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

