Woodstock Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that Matthew Vince, 42, of Woodstock, Vermont, was arraigned today on six felony and two misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography. This morning, members of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, the Vermont State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a residential search warrant and arrested Mr. Vince pursuant to an investigation that originated with the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began when New Hampshire law enforcement officials conducted undercover operations on the BitTorrent network and found files of child sexual abuse materials, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” including sexual abuse of young children, and identified Mr. Vince, a Vermont resident, as the subscriber.

Mr. Vince pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division. The Court, Judge Robert Gerety presiding, released Mr. Vince on conditions of release which include prohibitions on his having access to children and the internet.

The Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child pornography. This Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other county and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with the Task Force.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: July 30, 2020