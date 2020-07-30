COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES TEXAS BUSINESSES TO ENTER 2020 TEXAS WORKS AWARDS

AUSTIN- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is encouraging businesses from the Lone star State to participate in the 2020 Texas Works Awards. Sponsored by the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) GO TEXAN program, the Texas Works Awards were created to showcase the state’s finest Texas businesses and entrepreneurs. Entries are due at Midnight August 4, 2020. The grand prize winner will win $10,000 and exclusive to GO TEXAN partners, the GO TEXAN People’s Choice winner will win $5,000 and will be chosen by popular vote of the public. Whether you produce wine, make candles, build furniture, or anything in between, there’s a place for everyone to enter the 2020 Texas Works Awards. “This is a great opportunity for our GO TEXAN members,” Commissioner Miller said. “And if you aren’t a GO TEXAN member, there’s still time to sign up. It’s no secret that Texans make the best stuff on earth- so, let’s celebrate the hardworking folks that bring them to us.” With its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known for worldwide. Whether it's grown, sewn or served up on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in support of Texas business and agriculture, looking for the GO TEXAN mark to light the way. For questions regarding the 2020 Texas Works Awards visit: https://www.texas.works/awards To join the GO TEXAN program to be eligible to win the GO TEXAN People’s Choice Award visit: https://licensing.texasagriculture.gov

Contact: Texas Works Awards at howdy@Texas.Works or GO TEXAN at gotexan@texasagriculture.gov