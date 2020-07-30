Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Conduct Board Announces August Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced August disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings take place before a three-member panel of the board using video teleconferencing software, and are open to viewing by the public. To obtain a link to observe a specific hearing, contact the board staff via email at BOCfilings@bpc.ohio.gov at least one business day prior to the hearing.

Additional case information, including documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be continued for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Unless otherwise noted, all hearings begin at 10 a.m. Hearings may be postponed for good cause at any time. Please contact the board at 614.387.9370 to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled. Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number, below.

August 17 Disciplinary Counsel v. Jerome Riley Doute Case No. 2020-019 Respondent’s counsel: Alvin E. Mathews, Jr., Columbus

August 19-20 Columbus Bar Association v. John Joseph Okuley Case No. 2019-029 Respondent’s counsel: none

August 24 Disciplinary Counsel v. Lisa Ann Grego Case No. 2018-046 Respondent’s counsel: Martin E. Mohler, Toledo

Disciplinary Counsel v. Diane S. Vettori Case No. 2020-008 Respondent’s counsel: John B. Juhasz, Jr., Youngstown

August 27-28 Lorain County Bar Association v. Randolph Richard Roth Case No. 2020-011 Respondent’s counsel: none

