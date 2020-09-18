Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Encourages the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Wyoming to Call the Attorneys at Karst von Oiste-If the Veteran Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"We want a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Wyoming who had significant exposure to asbestos decades to know the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.” — Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is encouraging the family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Wyoming to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if their loved one had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "We want a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Wyoming who had significant exposure to asbestos decades to know the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are urging the family or friends of a person like this to please share this press release with them and have them call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. As mentioned, the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in Wyoming please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://Wyoming.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Gillette, Jackson Hole. Rock Springs or anywhere in Wyoming.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Wyoming include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Wyoming’s power plants, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Wyoming.USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about lung cancer and asbestos exposure please review the following website: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.