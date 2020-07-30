Why Would You Launch a Travel-Related Startup During a Pandemic?
Boxed Basics Releases the Launch Box, a Carefully Curated and TSA-Compliant Men's Grooming KitNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An idea for a startup focused on the future of travel was born in the halls of MIT last fall. Two adventure-loving entrepreneurs, Nicole Benoist and Venky Krishnan Ganesan, met at the university’s first venture scaling bootcamp in September, 2019. Both wanted to create a concept that would make travel easier, more convenient and hassle-free.
The duo brought on Christian Laliberte, a New York-based digital marketing specialist, and the team set out to develop a collection of products for the modern traveler — from the savvy frequent flyer to the road trip warrior. While the company was on track to debut its first offering in March, 2020, the global pandemic arrived and the team decided to hit pause.
"Just as our entrepreneurial mindset drives us to create, it also helps us pivot in times of uncertainty and change," says Nicole Benoist, CEO and Co-Founder, Boxed Basics. "My co-founders and I still want to offer an elevated and more convenient experience for our customers — we’re just doing it in a completely different world than we were six months ago."
The first product, the LAUNCH BOX, a fully-curated and TSA-compliant men’s grooming kit, is now available on Indiegogo (through 8/13/20). Packed with hair, body, shave, skin and dental essentials from top brands (all in three ounces or less), this product is a travel must-have. From the number one selling mask for men to a multi-award winning razor, the kit covers everything for a guy-on-the-go.
For the duration of the Indiegogo campaign, Boxed Basics is offering a 33% discount. The LAUNCH BOX (please see below for contents) is offered at $98 (SRP $148), the LAUNCH BOX + DOPP KIT is offered at $128 (SRP $193) and the MINI BIZ BOX with dental, shave and hygiene essentials is $48 (SRP $64).
LAUNCH BOX includes: Ernest Supplies Protective Matte Moisturizer, Tech Pack (2.5 ounces); Jaxon Lane Bro Mask (one mask); Jack Black All-Over Wash for Face, Hair & Body (3 ounces); Hunter Lab Invigorating Shampoo (1.7 ounces); Hunter Lab Nourishing Conditioner (1.7 ounces); Tenax Hair Pomade (.84 ounces); Anthony Shower Sheets (pack of 12); Anthony 1 Eau de Parfum (.1 ounce); Duke Cannon Natural Charcoal Deodorant in Sandalwood & Amber (2.7 ounces); C.O. Bigelow Hand Sanitizer (2 ounces); Harry's Razor and Travel Guard; Harry's Shaving Cream (2 ounces); Marvis Strong Mint Toothpaste (1.3 ounces); Marvis Travel Toothbrush (one brush); Marvis Strong Mint Mouthwash (1.3 ounces); Black cotton mask, comb, bandaids, nail clipper, cotton tips.
More about Nicole Benoist, CEO and Co-Founder, Boxed Basics:
Nicole has extensive experience in both the startup world and Corporate America. While in college at the University of South Carolina, an internship with Hootie and the Blowfish turned into a four-year job during the band's rise. From there, Nicole headed to Manhattan for a PR position with CHANEL. She moved to California to form her first company which was focused on brand development and market strategy — launched indie design brands, executed the West Coast launch of Diptyque, produced NY Fashion Week shows, toured the country with Doctors Rodan and Fields as they debuted their innovative skincare line & worked with Estee Lauder, Aveda and Origins on new initiatives. After relocating to the Midwest, Nicole was an editor for an award-winning magazine, and, after setting up one of the first retail co-ops in the country, she created MiniPinkBook, a digital shopping experience to help fashion and beauty startups. In 2019, Nicole was the only woman from the United States accepted into MIT's first Venture Scaling Bootcamp. Upon completion, she co-founded Boxed Basics, a startup focused on the future of travel. The company's first product, the LAUNCH BOX is a carefully curated and TSA-compliant men's grooming kit (launched on Indiegogo 7/13/20).
