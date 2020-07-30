New Low for COVID-19 Hospitalizations, ICU Patients & Intubations

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"New York State continues to closely monitor the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, and as that situation worsens, we're taking every action we can here at home to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Cuomo said. "While yesterday's numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent. With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance and be New York Tough. We will get through this, together."

The governor also announced that the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force yesterday visited and observed 835 establishments across New York City and Long Island, and found violations at 41 establishments, or 5 percent.

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 586 (-33)

- 586 (-33) Patients Newly Admitted - 83

- 83 Hospital Counties - 29

- 29 Number ICU - 142 (-12)

- 142 (-12) Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (-4)

- 72 (-4) Total Discharges - 72,973 (+73)

- 72,973 (+73) Deaths - 13

- 13 Total Deaths - 25,145

Of the 73,546 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 777, or 1.06 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.2% 1.8% 2.1% Central New York 0.9% 0.8% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.6% 0.6% Long Island 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 1.3% 1.3% Mohawk Valley 2.0% 1.8% 0.9% New York City 0.9% 1.1% 1.0% North Country 0.6% 0.3% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.6% 1.3% 0.7% Western New York 0.9% 1.6% 0.5%

The Governor also confirmed 777 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 414,370 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 414,370 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,493 13 Allegany 74 0 Broome 1,029 14 Cattaraugus 157 0 Cayuga 141 0 Chautauqua 224 1 Chemung 162 1 Chenango 206 1 Clinton 125 2 Columbia 513 3 Cortland 90 0 Delaware 101 0 Dutchess 4,468 15 Erie 8,434 24 Essex 55 0 Franklin 48 0 Fulton 275 5 Genesee 270 3 Greene 287 2 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 239 3 Jefferson 128 0 Lewis 34 0 Livingston 164 1 Madison 396 3 Monroe 4,677 21 Montgomery 152 0 Nassau 43,158 58 Niagara 1,434 4 NYC 224,863 312 Oneida 2,062 9 Onondaga 3,459 22 Ontario 349 2 Orange 11,072 38 Orleans 291 0 Oswego 240 1 Otsego 107 0 Putnam 1,418 2 Rensselaer 718 24 Rockland 13,860 8 Saratoga 709 8 Schenectady 1,018 8 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 20 0 Seneca 84 0 St. Lawrence 260 1 Steuben 290 0 Suffolk 43,170 86 Sullivan 1,479 3 Tioga 184 1 Tompkins 227 2 Ulster 2,010 37 Warren 298 0 Washington 254 0 Wayne 243 0 Westchester 35,913 39 Wyoming 111 0 Yates 52 0

Yesterday, there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,145. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: