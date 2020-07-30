Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Low for COVID-19 Hospitalizations, ICU Patients & Intubations

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"New York State continues to closely monitor the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, and as that situation worsens, we're taking every action we can here at home to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Cuomo said. "While yesterday's numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent.  With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance and be New York Tough.  We will get through this, together."

 

The governor also announced that the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force yesterday visited and observed 835 establishments across New York City and Long Island, and found violations at 41 establishments, or 5 percent.

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 586 (-33)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 83
  • Hospital Counties - 29
  • Number ICU - 142 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 72,973 (+73)
  • Deaths - 13
  • Total Deaths - 25,145

 

Of the 73,546 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 777, or 1.06 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Capital Region

1.2%

1.8%

2.1%

Central New York

0.9%

0.8%

1.1%

Finger Lakes

0.4%

0.6%

0.6%

Long Island

1.1%

1.1%

1.2%

Mid-Hudson

1.1%

1.3%

1.3%

Mohawk Valley

2.0%

1.8%

0.9%

New York City

0.9%

1.1%

1.0%

North Country

0.6%

0.3%

0.3%

Southern Tier

0.6%

1.3%

0.7%

Western New York

0.9%

1.6%

0.5%

 

 

The Governor also confirmed 777 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 414,370 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 414,370 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,493

13

Allegany

74

0

Broome

1,029

14

Cattaraugus

157

0

Cayuga

141

0

Chautauqua

224

1

Chemung

162

1

Chenango

206

1

Clinton

125

2

Columbia

513

3

Cortland

90

0

Delaware

101

0

Dutchess

4,468

15

Erie

8,434

24

Essex

55

0

Franklin

48

0

Fulton

275

5

Genesee

270

3

Greene

287

2

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

239

3

Jefferson

128

0

Lewis

34

0

Livingston

164

1

Madison

396

3

Monroe

4,677

21

Montgomery

152

0

Nassau

43,158

58

Niagara

1,434

4

NYC

224,863

312

Oneida

2,062

9

Onondaga

3,459

22

Ontario

349

2

Orange

11,072

38

Orleans

291

0

Oswego

240

1

Otsego

107

0

Putnam

1,418

2

Rensselaer

718

24

Rockland

13,860

8

Saratoga

709

8

Schenectady

1,018

8

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

20

0

Seneca

84

0

St. Lawrence

260

1

Steuben

290

0

Suffolk

43,170

86

Sullivan

1,479

3

Tioga

184

1

Tompkins

227

2

Ulster

2,010

37

Warren

298

0

Washington

254

0

Wayne

243

0

Westchester

35,913

39

Wyoming

111

0

Yates

52

0

 

Yesterday, there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,145. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

2

Broome

1

Erie

1

Herkimer

1

Kings

1

Manhattan

1

Queens

2

Tioga

1

Westchester

2

