New Low for COVID-19 Hospitalizations, ICU Patients & Intubations
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
"New York State continues to closely monitor the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, and as that situation worsens, we're taking every action we can here at home to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Cuomo said. "While yesterday's numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent. With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance and be New York Tough. We will get through this, together."
The governor also announced that the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force yesterday visited and observed 835 establishments across New York City and Long Island, and found violations at 41 establishments, or 5 percent.
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 586 (-33)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 83
- Hospital Counties - 29
- Number ICU - 142 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (-4)
- Total Discharges - 72,973 (+73)
- Deaths - 13
- Total Deaths - 25,145
Of the 73,546 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 777, or 1.06 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.2%
|
1.8%
|
2.1%
|
Central New York
|
0.9%
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.4%
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Long Island
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.2%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.1%
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
2.0%
|
1.8%
|
0.9%
|
New York City
|
0.9%
|
1.1%
|
1.0%
|
North Country
|
0.6%
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.6%
|
1.3%
|
0.7%
|
Western New York
|
0.9%
|
1.6%
|
0.5%
The Governor also confirmed 777 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 414,370 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 414,370 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,493
|
13
|
Allegany
|
74
|
0
|
Broome
|
1,029
|
14
|
Cattaraugus
|
157
|
0
|
Cayuga
|
141
|
0
|
Chautauqua
|
224
|
1
|
Chemung
|
162
|
1
|
Chenango
|
206
|
1
|
Clinton
|
125
|
2
|
Columbia
|
513
|
3
|
Cortland
|
90
|
0
|
Delaware
|
101
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
4,468
|
15
|
Erie
|
8,434
|
24
|
Essex
|
55
|
0
|
Franklin
|
48
|
0
|
Fulton
|
275
|
5
|
Genesee
|
270
|
3
|
Greene
|
287
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
239
|
3
|
Jefferson
|
128
|
0
|
Lewis
|
34
|
0
|
Livingston
|
164
|
1
|
Madison
|
396
|
3
|
Monroe
|
4,677
|
21
|
Montgomery
|
152
|
0
|
Nassau
|
43,158
|
58
|
Niagara
|
1,434
|
4
|
NYC
|
224,863
|
312
|
Oneida
|
2,062
|
9
|
Onondaga
|
3,459
|
22
|
Ontario
|
349
|
2
|
Orange
|
11,072
|
38
|
Orleans
|
291
|
0
|
Oswego
|
240
|
1
|
Otsego
|
107
|
0
|
Putnam
|
1,418
|
2
|
Rensselaer
|
718
|
24
|
Rockland
|
13,860
|
8
|
Saratoga
|
709
|
8
|
Schenectady
|
1,018
|
8
|
Schoharie
|
68
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
20
|
0
|
Seneca
|
84
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
260
|
1
|
Steuben
|
290
|
0
|
Suffolk
|
43,170
|
86
|
Sullivan
|
1,479
|
3
|
Tioga
|
184
|
1
|
Tompkins
|
227
|
2
|
Ulster
|
2,010
|
37
|
Warren
|
298
|
0
|
Washington
|
254
|
0
|
Wayne
|
243
|
0
|
Westchester
|
35,913
|
39
|
Wyoming
|
111
|
0
|
Yates
|
52
|
0
Yesterday, there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,145. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Broome
|
1
|
Erie
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
1
|
Kings
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
1
|
Queens
|
2
|
Tioga
|
1
|
Westchester
|
2