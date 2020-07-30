Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size study, Technology, Application, and Forecasts 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market is valued approximately at USD 259 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 40.80% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Artificial Intelligence in Drug discovery has been gaining popularity as this technology adds value for scientists and researchers in the industry in decision making processes. With the rise in the number of chronic diseases such as diabetics and imbalanced blood pressure and rare diseases such as COVID-19 and Ebola, the market of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Market fuels up. Overall usage of AI worldwide has risen, accelerating the market growth. For Instance: As per Gartner in 2019, the enterprise uses of AI increased by 270% in past 4 years. AI helps to understand the disease mechanism and spread history and generate data or models for the process of discovery whereas helps the pharmaceutical industries to propel over the next few years.

Market is experiencing growth due to rise in the number of cross-industry collaboration and enhancement in the venture capital investments. For Instance: Pharmaceutical Company Bayer AG in January 2020 announced collaboration with AI in drug discovery firm Exscientia to optimize the medications for patients with treating cardiovascular and oncological diseases. Further, rising pressure on the drug manufacturers in order to reduce the price of the drugs accelerates the market growth of AI in Drug Discovery as it reduces the number of clinical failures resulting loss reduction in R&D. However, complexity to design the required model and lack of skilled workers to work with the technology are the major factors restraining the growth of the market over the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the due to early adoption of Artificial Intelligence across various sectors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in research and development in the pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google LLC (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Atomwise, Inc. (US)

Deep Genomics (Canada)

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Insilico Medicine (US)

BenevolentAI Limited (UK)

Exscientia Limited (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Others

By Application:

Immuno-Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centres

Academic & Government Institutes

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.