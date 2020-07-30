Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market:

Executive Summary

Automotive Driver Monitoring System sends signal and alerts driver through audio and visual alarms if found to be dizzy, tired and in distracted state. Technological advancement in driver heath monitoring system to determine the safety of the driver as well as passenger act as a major driving factor for the growth of the market. System alerts if the vital signs of the driver are found to be deviated from normal ranges in order to avoid accidents. Key players in the market develop and implement advanced technologies in the automotive with the motive to ensure better safety and convenience. For Instance: In January 2019, B-Secur Ltd. announced advanced steering system innovation called Advanced Auto Steering Wheel which can monitor the driver’s ECG. Such innovations lead to the growth in Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market. Rise in the adoption of health and safety devices and wearables, support the market growth. For Instance: As per Business Insider Intelligence Report in 2018, 10% rise in the demand for health and fitness tracker wearables is noticed worldwide. Moreover, shift of customer preference from mileage to luxury aesthetics and features of the car accelerates the market growth. For Instance: In emerging economy, India, in 2019, Mercedes-Benz India recorded 1.4% rise in the sales of their product as compared to previous year 2018 whereas Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)-India recorded 16% rise in the sales in 2019 as compared to previous year. However, high cost of the automotive driver monitoring system is the major restraining factor which impedes the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Driver Monitoring System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world due to extensive use of advanced driving system. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as high adaptation of safety measures in automotive and improved economic conditions across emerging economies such an India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Driver Monitoring System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Faurecia SA (France)

Ford Motor Company (US)

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. (UK)

Tata Elxsi Ltd. (India)

Valeo SA (France)

Autoliv Inc. (US)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Continental Automotive Systems Inc. (Germany)

Aptiv PLC (Ireland)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Driver State Monitoring

Driver Health Monitoring

By Application:

Portable

Commercial Vehicle

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

