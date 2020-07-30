"President Trump's Twitter attack on elections is a blatant attempt to undermine Americans' faith in our democracy. Voting from home is a safe and secure option, especially during this pandemic – full stop."
-Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea
You just read:
Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on President Trump's Disinformation about Elections
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.