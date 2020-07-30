Hoyer Statement on the 55th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid

“As we celebrate fifty-five years since the enactment of Medicare and Medicaid, we do so at a moment when making affordable health care accessible to more Americans is paramount in our thoughts. With a global pandemic striking communities across our country, particularly threatening the health of those who are older, have pre-existing conditions, and are from low-income communities, more Americans than ever before are coming to see how critical it is that we sustain and build on Medicare and Medicaid in the twenty-first century. That’s why House Democrats are committed to protecting these programs and ensuring that Republican efforts to cut them or sabotage them do not succeed. “On the day in 1965 that the House passed legislation to create Medicare and Medicaid, my friend John Dingell was presiding and had the honor of gaveling the vote closed and reading the successful result. In 2012, when House Republicans were trying yet again to gut these programs and endanger Americans’ access to affordable health care, John brought the gavel used in 1965 to the Floor and waved it before them. ‘It’s a fine piece of wood,’ he said, ‘and its tasks in terms of dealing with the public’s concerns are not yet done.’ John was right. The fight to expand and secure Medicare and Medicaid is not yet done. Neither is the work of making sure that every person in our country has access to high-quality and affordable health care, including those with disabilities. House Democrats will not rest until that task is finished.”