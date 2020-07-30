Global Instant Oatmeal Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Instant Oatmeal Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Instant Oatmeal Market is valued approximately at USD 10.7 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 1.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Instant Oatmeal is a preferred choice of breakfast due to high nutrient content, high protein content and inculcation of starch, fiber, minerals and vitamins. Oatmeal is generally consumed with milk, fruits and nuts. Being rich in nutrients, oatmeal reduces the growth rate and impact of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer or diabetics. Awareness among the people towards healthier food habits and obesity is the major factor boosting the growth of the market. For Instance: As per WHO in 2019, 39% of the adults above the age of 18 are obese whereas 38 Million children below the age of 5 are observed to be obese. This condition increases the risk of heart attack and higher cholesterol level. Further, increase in the demand for convenient food with high nutrient content among the working professionals and youngsters drive the market growth. For Instance: As per the study by United States Department of Agriculture in June 2018, around 18 % households with all employed members prefer convenient food over other options as they do not have sufficient time to cook complete meal on their own. Moreover, as per a Journal of American College of Nutrition published in 2016, oatmeal suppresses appetite and reduces hunger due to which it is highly consumed by the working employees having time constraints to prepare breakfast in the morning. Also, demand for healthy bakery products and healthy oats noodles generate supportive inclination in the market. Availability and development of different flavors of the oatmeal create opportunities in the market. However, availability of other healthier substitutes such as brown rice, cornflakes and buckwheat affect the growth of Global Instant Oatmeal Market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Instant Oatmeal market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due popularity of oatmeal and increasing demand for convenience food. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in excitement among people for adventurous sports and increase in the income levels to afford the recreational activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Instant Oatmeal market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABF Grain Products Limited (UK)

Dr. McDougall's Right Foods Inc. (US)

General Mills, Inc. (US)

Quaker Oats Company (US)

The Kellogg Company (US)

Marico Limited (India)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)

McCann Worldgroup (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mixed Type

Pure Type

By Application:

Home

Restaurants

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Instant Oatmeal Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

