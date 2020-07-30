Recreation News

Thu Jul 30 10:42:20 MDT 2020

After damage to state lands, recreationists reminded to recreate responsibly

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Bureau of Reclamation, and Greenfields Irrigation District would like to remind outdoor recreationists to responsibly recreate on public land.

Recent off-road damage by unauthorized use of off-highway vehicles (OHVs) has occurred around Willow Creek Reservoir and Pishkun Reservoir. OHV use is limited to established roads and trails. No off-road use is permitted as it may lead to increased invasive weeds, increased wildfire and erosion risk, and damage to reservoir infrastructure. Additionally, recreationists are asked “to pack it in, pack it out,” practice Leave No Trace principles and avoid crowding.

Several instances of excessive littering and garbage dumping have also occurred at both reservoirs recently. Visitors to Reclamation lands should be respectful of future visitors by ensuring that campsites are free of litter and campfires are fully extinguished. Camping is limited to a 14-day consecutive stay period, and personal property must not be left unattended for more than 24 hours.

When recreating, the public should also respect neighboring private lands and follow local area health orders, including the regulations listed in the Montana Phased Approach Directive issued by Gov. Steve Bullock for recreation facilities and services.

For further questions regarding camping or recreation at Willow Creek Reservoir or Pishkun Reservoir, please contact the Bureau of Reclamation 406-247-7314.

