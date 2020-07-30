Top Twitch Streamer KittyPlays Launches New Gaming Agency Radiance Media
Kristen Valnicek (aka KittyPlays) is Shining a Light on the Gaming Industry with Radiance MediaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristen Valnicek, a top Twitch streamer and entrepreneur in the gaming industry, alongside her two partners Libby Kamen and Tyler Henry, today announced the launch of Radiance Media, a new agency that connects brands to diverse and expanding gaming communities. Through the launch of Radiance Media, Valnicek, Kamen, and Henry seek to bridge the gap between brands and underrepresented audiences in the gaming space by facilitating transparent, ethical, and valuable partnerships in a male-dominated industry that has seen a great deal of conflict in recent months.
Through the launch of Radiance Media, Valnicek, Kamen, and Henry are changing the conversation around gaming and aligning with partners who will elevate the industry as it continues becoming more mainstream. As the first women-led agency of its kind in gaming, Radiance Media is looking to diversify campaigns and bring light to the many voices and experiences of all gamers.
Radiance Media aims to provide consulting services, develop influencer, digital and live event campaigns, and provide more abundance, value, and opportunity to its partners and the gaming industry as a whole.
“I am so excited to finally be launching Radiance Media to make a positive impact on the engaged gaming space,” says Kristen Valnicek, founder and CEO at Radiance Media. “Our goal is to give companies and fellow gamers real opportunities for aligned and authentic activations.”
Currently, the Radiance Media team consists of Kristen Valnicek (chief executive officer), Libby Kamen (chief marketing officer), and Tyler Henry (chief innovation officer), all of whom are life-long gamers and bring unique perspectives to the table.
“Having worked with Kristen for six years managing Team Kitty, I’m overjoyed to finally be launching what was first just an idea on the back of a post-it-note. Gaming is full of so many diverse stories and I’m ecstatic to be able to tell them in a way that’s connecting creators and amplifying messages that matter,” says Libby Kamen, Chief Marketing Officer at Radiance Media.
This agency comes at the heels of major changes in the industry including Twitch speaking out about sexual harassment and its support for marginalized communities, alongside the closing of Microsoft’s live streaming platform Mixer. Radiance Media launches in the midst of a time in gaming when positivity, diversity, and empowerment are needed most.
Consulting, content and strategy, influencer campaign development, live streaming, digital activations, and events will be available starting July 29, 2020. For more information on Radiance Media, visit radiancemedia.co or email contact@radiancemedia.co.
About Radiance Media:
Radiance Media seeks to unite brands with the ever-expanding, diverse, and accessible gaming community by designing and executing events, campaigns, and influencer activations. Women-led, and staffed by experienced gaming content creators, the company empowers and supports the amazing communities that exist across gaming to provide transparent, ethical, and valuable partnerships.
