Hoyer Statement on the Bureau of Economic Analysis' Second Quarter GDP Report

“The second quarter GDP report released this morning by the Bureau of Economic Analysis ought to alarm every American. GDP contracted at an unprecedented 33% annual rate, revealing the historic scale of the economic fallout from this crisis. There should now be no question that Congress and the President must come together and pass a relief package large enough to meet this moment. We have little choice but to help small businesses stay afloat, keep workers from losing their paychecks, and extend assistance for those who are unemployed because of COVID-19.

“The Democratic-led House took action more than ten weeks ago; the Republican-led Senate, however, chose to wait and see. Now, as the crisis worsens, they continue to dither and delay, only days ago releasing a proposal that does not provide the assistance that families need.

“We must move forward immediately with a robust legislative response. I call on the Senate to get serious and work with the House to send the President a coronavirus relief bill that does what we need it to do: protect lives and save our economy from long-term disaster.”