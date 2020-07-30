Governor Wolf: Manufacturer to Move Headquarters From New Jersey to Lehigh Valley, Creating 105 New Jobs

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that A.P. Deauville LLC, a manufacturer of health and beauty products, will relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations in New Jersey to Forks Township, Northampton County, investing $16.7 million and creating 105 new jobs in the Lehigh Valley region.

“The Lehigh Valley is a region historically known for its manufacturing strength and we are pleased that A.P. Deauville is relocating its operations here,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for A.P. Deauville to more than double its production space to keep up with consumer demand is a testament to the company’s growth, and it will result in a significant and long-term investment and 105 new well-paying manufacturing jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

A.P. Deauville, which manufactures Power Stick® brand of anti-perspirant, body wash, body sprays and men’s grooming products, has reached full capacity at its New Jersey manufacturing facility. The company will purchase and renovate a 180,000-square-foot facility in Easton, doubling its manufacturing capacity, to continue selling its brands to major retailers. The company has pledged to invest $16.7 million into this competitive project.

“A.P. Deauville is excited to start the next phase of growth in Pennsylvania and could not have made this move without the help of the Governor’s Action Team, which helped us secure significant statewide tax incentives and grants that made it a very easy decision for us to relocate to Pennsylvania,” said Frederick Horowitz, CEO of A.P. Deauville LLC. “We look forward to creating manufacturing jobs in a great state where business is welcomed as a productive partner of government and a positive member of the community.”

A.P. Deauville received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant to be distributed upon the creation of the new jobs and $50,000 in funding for job training. The company has been encouraged to apply for a Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and may also be eligible for DCED’s Manufacturing Tax Credit program. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to welcome A.P. Deauville to Northampton County and the Lehigh Valley,” said Don Cunningham, President & CEO of Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC). “It’s encouraging to see growth continue in the region’s economy — and manufacturing sector — despite the coronavirus pandemic. A.P. Deauville is a high-quality manufacturer that joins a thriving sector that employs 35,000 people in the Lehigh Valley. The company’s relocation to Pennsylvania and Northampton County would not have been possible without the engagement of state and county leadership. Northampton County, Northampton County Industrial Development Authority, and the Commonwealth worked together aggressively during these difficult and challenging times to help make this project happen.”

“I am pleased to welcome A.P. Deauville to Northampton County,” says Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. “Their new manufacturing center will bring 105 good quality jobs and an important industry to Fork’s Township. This is the kind economic development we want in Northampton County.”

“This is exactly the kind of project NCIDA exists to support: one that creates high-quality, high-paying jobs in a key target sector for the Lehigh Valley economy,” said Marilyn Lieberman, chair of the Northampton County Industrial Development Authority. “We’re so pleased we could play a role in helping bring this company to Northampton County and to support their future growth and success here in the Lehigh Valley.”

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #