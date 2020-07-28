Governor Dunleavy Announces Redistricting Board Appointments

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has selected two Alaskans to serve on the Redistricting Board. The Redistricting Board will draw legislative districts, using data from the 2020 U.S. Census, for the 2022 statewide election.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.