Sage ‘n’ Bloom Makes Its Floral Debut at The Houstonian

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, has added an on-site floral studio that offers full-scale event design and bespoke floral creations.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has made event planning and deluxe stays even more remarkable with the debut of
Sage ‘n’ Bloom, its on-site floral studio. Sage ‘n’ Bloom will offer a luxurious collection of unique floral designs that make exceptional gifts and show-stopping centerpieces for any event or celebration.
Every floral arrangement includes blooms of the highest quality sourced from around the world, as well as a mixture of locally grown flowers and foliage. Customers can order from a prix fixe floral menu, or Wendy Du, Sage ‘n’ Bloom’s on-site florist, will create distinctive arrangements where the only limit is your imagination. With a background that is rooted in art and design, Wendy has worked with celebrity clientele, flowered destination events, and her work has been featured in a wide variety of print and web media.
Customers will be delighted with the variety of bespoke floral creations available on the luxury flower menu. From the Grand Arrangement, the ultimate showstopper filled with rare blooms of unexpected colors and textures to the Mini Arrangement, perfect for a cocktail table or accent piece, all arrangements are one of a kind.
Sage ‘n’ Bloom provides worry-free expertise to brides, event planners, corporate groups, and guests who want to send or receive a sweet gift during their stay. The in-house floral designer can also help take the stress out of end-of-life celebrations and create beautiful arrangements for corporate lobbies and foyers.
The Sage ‘n’ Bloom floral studio also offers signature workshops where guests can become immersed in their love for flowers by creating arrangements of their own. Guests will work alongside Wendy and spend an enjoyable afternoon in the floral studio. Sage ‘n’ Bloom workshops also offer a great opportunity to corporate clientele for memorable team-building experiences.
For more information or to shop online, please visit Sage ‘n’ Bloom or call 713.316.2795. Send inquiries to hello@sagenbloom.com. Free delivery within 3 miles of The Houstonian for purchases over $150. All other deliveries will receive a customized delivery quote. Sage ‘n’ Bloom Address: 111 North Post Oak Lane, Level One of The Houstonian Hotel. Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool, and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is currently under renovation and for the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
