Lionfish Challenge 2020 Update – July 30

NEW: The Lionfish Challenge has been extended. Participants will now have until Nov. 1 to submit their lionfish.

Numbers Update

As of this week:

558 people have registered.

113 people have submitted lionfish (105 recreational, 8 commercial).

4,718 lionfish submitted.

46 checkpoints for recreational participant submissions.

Recent Mini-Challenge Winners

First 25 Qualifying Participant Raffle

YETI Panga Dry Backpack

Chris Campbell

Sarah Peirce

Michael Curry

The Largest Lionfish

Shearwater Perdix Dive Computer

Josh Livingston - 408 mm lionfish!

Recent Raffle Winners

July 22

Reef Ranger’s customized FWC Lionfish long-sleeve Dry Fit shirt and 36-ounce Yeti Rambler bottle

Clint Retherford

Mark Eglington

Trey Lockey

Daniel Fico

Upcoming Raffle Drawings

Aug. 5 – four winners

Aug. 19 – two winners

Sept. 2 – two winners

Sept. 16 – two winners

Sept. 30 – two winners

Oct. 14 – four winners

Oct. 28 – four winners

All qualified participants (submission of 20 lionfish or 20 pounds for commercial) will be entered into drawing.

Background

The Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals. The participants who harvest the most lionfish will be crowned the Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. The Challenge also has a tiered prize system that allows everyone to be rewarded for their removals. The more removals, the more prizes you win. A new component this year will be monthly Mini-Challenges. The winners will be announced each month and rewarded with substantial prizes.

Sign up and learn more today by visiting MyFWC.com/Lionfish.

