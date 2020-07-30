Lionfish Challenge 2020 Update – July 30
NEW: The Lionfish Challenge has been extended. Participants will now have until Nov. 1 to submit their lionfish.
Numbers Update
As of this week:
- 558 people have registered.
- 113 people have submitted lionfish (105 recreational, 8 commercial).
- 4,718 lionfish submitted.
- 46 checkpoints for recreational participant submissions.
Recent Mini-Challenge Winners
First 25 Qualifying Participant Raffle
- YETI Panga Dry Backpack
- Chris Campbell
- Sarah Peirce
- Michael Curry
The Largest Lionfish
- Shearwater Perdix Dive Computer
- Josh Livingston - 408 mm lionfish!
Recent Raffle Winners
July 22
- Reef Ranger’s customized FWC Lionfish long-sleeve Dry Fit shirt and 36-ounce Yeti Rambler bottle
- Clint Retherford
- Mark Eglington
- Trey Lockey
- Daniel Fico
Upcoming Raffle Drawings
- Aug. 5 – four winners
- Aug. 19 – two winners
- Sept. 2 – two winners
- Sept. 16 – two winners
- Sept. 30 – two winners
- Oct. 14 – four winners
- Oct. 28 – four winners
- All qualified participants (submission of 20 lionfish or 20 pounds for commercial) will be entered into drawing.
Background
The Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals. The participants who harvest the most lionfish will be crowned the Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. The Challenge also has a tiered prize system that allows everyone to be rewarded for their removals. The more removals, the more prizes you win. A new component this year will be monthly Mini-Challenges. The winners will be announced each month and rewarded with substantial prizes.
