Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,249 in the last 365 days.

Lionfish Challenge 2020 Update – July 30

Photos (Flickr): https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/albums/72157631003581858

NEW: The Lionfish Challenge has been extended. Participants will now have until Nov. 1 to submit their lionfish.

Numbers Update

As of this week:

  • 558 people have registered.
  • 113 people have submitted lionfish (105 recreational, 8 commercial).
  • 4,718 lionfish submitted.
  • 46 checkpoints for recreational participant submissions.

Recent Mini-Challenge Winners

First 25 Qualifying Participant Raffle

  • YETI Panga Dry Backpack
  • Chris Campbell
  • Sarah Peirce
  • Michael Curry

The Largest Lionfish

  • Shearwater Perdix Dive Computer
  • Josh Livingston - 408 mm lionfish!

Recent Raffle Winners

July 22

  • Reef Ranger’s customized FWC Lionfish long-sleeve Dry Fit shirt and 36-ounce Yeti Rambler bottle
  • Clint Retherford
  • Mark Eglington
  • Trey Lockey
  • Daniel Fico 

Upcoming Raffle Drawings

  • Aug. 5 – four winners
  • Aug. 19 – two winners
  • Sept. 2 – two winners
  • Sept. 16 – two winners
  • Sept. 30 – two winners
  • Oct. 14 – four winners
  • Oct. 28 – four winners
  • All qualified participants (submission of 20 lionfish or 20 pounds for commercial) will be entered into drawing.

Background

The Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals. The participants who harvest the most lionfish will be crowned the Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. The Challenge also has a tiered prize system that allows everyone to be rewarded for their removals. The more removals, the more prizes you win. A new component this year will be monthly Mini-Challenges. The winners will be announced each month and rewarded with substantial prizes.

Sign up and learn more today by visiting MyFWC.com/Lionfish.

Links

Support Florida lionfish control programs by purchasing our new Rep Your Water lionfish hats at Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

Facebook

Website

 

You just read:

Lionfish Challenge 2020 Update – July 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.