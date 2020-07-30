Shema Kolainu-Hear Our Voices Invites Everyone to Enjoy Annual "Virtual" Legislative Breakfast
Honoring community leaders who have helped keep students with Autism Spectrum Disorder learning through this difficult time.
What we want to accomplish today is to mention the names of those who have truly helped us”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) has hosted its Annual Legislative Breakfast to celebrate and honor the advocacy efforts of community leaders on behalf of children with autism.
Due to the on-going situation with COVID-19, this years’ benefit breakfast was held online and featured SKHOV Founder and CEO, Dr. Joshua Weinstein, acknowledging the work made by the honorees to keep SKHOV going despite challenges children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are facing during this crisis.
“It’s a different kind of Legislative Breakfast this year, but we are living in different times,” said Dr. Weinstein. SKHOV transitioned its individualized one-on-one curriculum to an e-learning platform using Zoom when schools were forced to close in March. Throughout the past few months, SKHOV educators and therapist have continued to assist over 1,000 people with ASD throughout all five boroughs of New York City.
The school reopened in July after an executive order was signed by the New York Governor that allowed special education schools to allow in-person teaching with improved health and safety protocols, as well as strict social distancing guidelines.
“What we want to accomplish today is to mention the names of those who have truly helped us,” said Dr. Weinstein.
Among those mentioned for their vital efforts in assisting SKHOV with continuing its programs are: Council Member Diana Ayala, Department of Transportation Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Keith Bray, Dov Cohen Chief of Staff to Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Assemblyman Steve Cymbrowitz Council Member Chaim Deutsch, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, DOE Director of State Legislative Affairs Joyce Elie, State Senator Simcha Felder, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Deputy Chancellor of the DOE Gabriella Fraenkel, Ezra Friedlander, DOE Deputy Chancellor Karin Goldmark, MTA Assistant Director Andrew Inglesby, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Council Member Brad Lander, Department of Design and Construction Deputy Commissioner for Legal Affairs and General Counsel David Varoli, and Council Member Kalman Yeger.
The current summer sessions ends mid August. SKHOV will then begin working on completing the expansion of its facilities with the addition of a third floor with a rooftop playground. The campaign to “Raise the Roof” will double the school’s capacity to serve students with ASD and provide a safe, year-round playground for them to grow and develop essential skills.
To learn how you can help, visit https://www.shemakolainu.com/donate.
Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. As a nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.
Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices "Virtual" Legislative Breakfast 2020