CTE Definitions | Nebraska Department of Education

Secondary: A secondary student who, in grades 9-12, has earned credit in at least two courses in a single career cluster program at the intermediate or capstone level. (Introductory courses will not count towards a student being identified as a CTE Concentrator.)

Postsecondary: A postsecondary student who has, in the reporting year, earned twelve (12) credits in a single CTE program OR completed a CTE program if that program encompasses fewer than twelve (12) credits.