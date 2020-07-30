Secondary: A secondary student who, in grades 9-12, has earned credit in at least two courses in a single career cluster program at the intermediate or capstone level.
(Introductory courses will not count towards a student being identified as a CTE Concentrator.)
Postsecondary: A postsecondary student who has, in the reporting year, earned twelve (12) credits in a single CTE program OR completed a CTE program if that program encompasses fewer than twelve (12) credits.
You just read:
CTE Definitions | Nebraska Department of Education
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.