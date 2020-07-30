Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nebraska Communities with Adult Education Class Sites | Nebraska Department of Education

Alliance WNCC Alliance Campus Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu

Beatrice Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu

Broken Bow Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Kaci Johnson 308-872-5259 johnsonk@mpcc.edu

Chadron Western NE Community College Contact: Judy Rama 308-635-6770 ramaj3@wncc.edu

Columbus Central Community College Contact: Mary Wiegand 402-562-1432 marywiegand@cccneb.edu

Crete Crete Public Schools Contact: Diane Bruha – 402-826-7895 dianeb@creteschools.org Ryan Hinz – 402-826-5228 ryan.hinz@creteschools.org

Dakota City (Tyson) Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu

Falls City Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu

Fremont Metropolitan Community College Contact: Tammy Green 531-622-2688 tjgreen5@mccneb.edu

Gordon Western NE Community College Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu

Grand Island Central Community College/College Park Contact: Jessica Igo 308-398-7433 jessicaigo@cccneb.edu

Hastings Central Community College/Head Start Contact: Anne Cannon 402-463-7323 annecannon@cccneb.edu

Hebron Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu

Holdrege Central Community College Contact: Diana Watson 308-338-4070 dwatson@cccneb.edu

Imperial Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Brenda Ledall 308-882-5972 ledallb@mpcc.edu

Kearney Central Community College Contact: Donna Martin 308-338-4009 donnamartin@cccneb.edu

Kimball Kimball Public Library Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu

Lexington Central Community College Contact: Angela Elfgren 308-338-4083 angelaelfgren@cccneb.edu

Lincoln Southeast Community College Contact: Cristina Thaut 402-437-2717 cthaut@southeast.edu

Madison (Tyson) Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu

McCook McCook Community College Contact: Shannon Corder 308-345-8133 corders@mpcc.edu

Nebraska City Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu

Norfolk Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu

North Platte North Platte Community College Contact: Robin Rankin 308-535-3637 rankinr@mpcc.edu

Ogallala Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Mary Pierce 308-284-9830 piercem@mpcc.edu

Omaha Metropolitan Community College Contact: Tammy Green 531-622-2688 tjgreen5@mccneb.edu

O’Neill Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu

Ord Central Community College Contact: Crystal Ramm 308-728-3299 crystalramm@cccneb.edu

Plattsmouth Plattsmouth Community Schools Contact: Tallie Van Westen 402-296-3174 x 2315 tvanwesten@pcsd.org Schuyler Schuyler Library Contact: Mary Wiegand 402-562-1432 marywiegand@cccneb.edu

Cargill Contact:  Jolene Hake 402-352-8221 jolenehake@cccneb.edu

Scottsbluff Western NE Community College Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu

Sidney Western NE Community College Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu

South Sioux City Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu

Tecumseh Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu

Valentine Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Carolyn Petersen 402-376-8033 petersenc@mpcc.edu

Wahoo Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu

Wakefield Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu

West Point Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu

York Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu

