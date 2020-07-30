Nebraska Communities with Adult Education Class Sites | Nebraska Department of Education
Alliance WNCC Alliance Campus Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu
Beatrice Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu
Broken Bow Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Kaci Johnson 308-872-5259 johnsonk@mpcc.edu
Chadron Western NE Community College Contact: Judy Rama 308-635-6770 ramaj3@wncc.edu
Columbus Central Community College Contact: Mary Wiegand 402-562-1432 marywiegand@cccneb.edu
Crete Crete Public Schools Contact: Diane Bruha – 402-826-7895 dianeb@creteschools.org Ryan Hinz – 402-826-5228 ryan.hinz@creteschools.org
Dakota City (Tyson) Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu
Falls City Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu
Fremont Metropolitan Community College Contact: Tammy Green 531-622-2688 tjgreen5@mccneb.edu
Gordon Western NE Community College Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu
Grand Island Central Community College/College Park Contact: Jessica Igo 308-398-7433 jessicaigo@cccneb.edu
Hastings Central Community College/Head Start Contact: Anne Cannon 402-463-7323 annecannon@cccneb.edu
Hebron Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu
Holdrege Central Community College Contact: Diana Watson 308-338-4070 dwatson@cccneb.edu
Imperial Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Brenda Ledall 308-882-5972 ledallb@mpcc.edu
Kearney Central Community College Contact: Donna Martin 308-338-4009 donnamartin@cccneb.edu
Kimball Kimball Public Library Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu
Lexington Central Community College Contact: Angela Elfgren 308-338-4083 angelaelfgren@cccneb.edu
Lincoln Southeast Community College Contact: Cristina Thaut 402-437-2717 cthaut@southeast.edu
Madison (Tyson) Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu
McCook McCook Community College Contact: Shannon Corder 308-345-8133 corders@mpcc.edu
Nebraska City Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu
Norfolk Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu
North Platte North Platte Community College Contact: Robin Rankin 308-535-3637 rankinr@mpcc.edu
Ogallala Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Mary Pierce 308-284-9830 piercem@mpcc.edu
Omaha Metropolitan Community College Contact: Tammy Green 531-622-2688 tjgreen5@mccneb.edu
O’Neill Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu
Ord Central Community College Contact: Crystal Ramm 308-728-3299 crystalramm@cccneb.edu
Plattsmouth Plattsmouth Community Schools Contact: Tallie Van Westen 402-296-3174 x 2315 tvanwesten@pcsd.org Schuyler Schuyler Library Contact: Mary Wiegand 402-562-1432 marywiegand@cccneb.edu
Cargill Contact: Jolene Hake 402-352-8221 jolenehake@cccneb.edu
Scottsbluff Western NE Community College Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu
Sidney Western NE Community College Contact: Adult Education Main Office 308-635-6770 adulteducation@wncc.edu
South Sioux City Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu
Tecumseh Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu
Valentine Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Carolyn Petersen 402-376-8033 petersenc@mpcc.edu
Wahoo Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu
Wakefield Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu
West Point Northeast Community College Contact: Emily Duncan 402-844-7253 Julie Clark 402-844-7254 adulteducation@northeast.edu
York Southeast Community College Contact: Lynn Saffer 402-437-2719 lsaffer@southeast.edu