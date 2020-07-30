Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,225 in the last 365 days.

The Central Bank Transparency Code

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

July 30, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The paper reports to the Executive Board on its decision of April 29, 2019, to prepare an IMF Central Bank Transparency Code (CBT), which is linked to the 2017 Review of the Standards and Codes Initiative (RSCI), for a revision and update of the 1999 Monetary and Financial Policies Transparency Code (MFPT). Directors asked that the CBT should remove the overlap on financial policies covered by other international standards, expand the transparency standards to broader set of activities undertaken by many central banks since the 2008 financial crisis, and reorient the transparency standards to facilitate risk-based assessments to support policy effectiveness and address macroeconomic risks.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2020/038

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

July 30, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513551814/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020038

Format:

Paper

You just read:

The Central Bank Transparency Code

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.