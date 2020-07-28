Senator Santarsiero Calls for Resignation of Philadelphia NAACP President Following Antisemitic Social Media Post

BUCKS COUNTY – July 28, 2020 – The following statement is attributable to Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) in response to the recent antisemitic social media post by Philadelphia NAACP President, Rodney Muhammad.

“Hate, in any form, cannot stand and must be condemned. I was disappointed to learn of the antisemitic post made last week by Philadelphia NAACP President Rodney Muhammad. Mr. Muhammad’s disparaging post about the Jewish people runs counter to the mission of the NAACP to ‘secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons,’ and as such, he must resign.

We are living in a powerful moment in history, where conversations about racism and discrimination are at the forefront of our local, state, and national dialogue. As all of us look for ways to end racism and unify our diverse citizenry, it is imperative that we speak out at against discrimination or bigotry of any kind.

Mr. Muhammad’s actions should not overshadow the important work that the NAACP has done as a civil rights organization. I value the work that the Bucks County Branch of the NAACP has done here in our community, and I believe that we can, and must, continue the dialogue to educate all members of our community on the importance of equality, and ending bigotry in all its forms.”

###