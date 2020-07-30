EBONY Media Holdings Categorically Denies Allegations Concerning Board Member
Over the past few weeks, the Board of Directors of EBONY Magazine has made a series of painful but necessary decisions. While made in the company’s long-term interest, change is never pleasant. Yet change is a necessary component of growth. It is also a prerequisite for preserving a legacy media institution with as storied a history as EBONY Magazine.
For the second time, in as many weeks, a press release has been issued making false allegations of inappropriate board member actions and activities. The entity issuing the releases claims to be “Ebony ownership” and as the Board has stated previously it is entirely irresponsible for any individual or entity to assert that anyone other than EBONY Media Holdings, owns, operates and runs EBONY. The release quotes Mr. Willard Jackson who has denied the statements published on PR Newswire, asserting that the message was published without his input, knowledge, or consent.
There is no legal or factual basis for the claims and assertions set forth in the press release, and indeed the claims are nonsensical. The Company is further not aware of any lawsuits that have been filed against it or its directors.
