Kingdom of Lesotho : Requests for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Kingdom of Lesotho

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

July 30, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Lesotho’s economy. Supply chains for major industries have been disrupted and a national shutdown to contain the virus curtailed economic activity with adverse social impacts. The economy is expected to be further hit by declining external demand for textiles and diamonds, shrinking remittances, and delays to major construction projects. The authorities are taking measures to contain the virus and are implementing plans to mitigate its health and economic consequences. The economic shock, as well as the additional required spending, have generated urgent balance-of-payments (BOP) needs. Lesotho does not have an arrangement with the Fund.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/228

Subject:

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

July 30, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513551845/1934-7685

Stock No:

1LSOEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

47

