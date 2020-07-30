2 bridges on Willard Munger State Trail close temporarily

Two trail bridge locations on the Willard Munger State Trail, which is located in northeastern Minnesota, will close temporarily starting July 29 due to bridge deck work. The trail segments will re-open after Sept. 30.

The bridge locations are the Kettle River Bridge north of Rutledge and the Pine River Bridge south of Rutledge on the trail.

"These bridge projects will improve the trail for years to come," said Mary Straka, Moose Lake area supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division. "We ask that people use good judgment, obey the closures and check the DNR website for updates."

Road and trail conditions can change quickly. The DNR advises people to check individual state park, state trail or state forest webpages before planning trips to avoid being surprised and disappointed by temporary closures.

Online road and trail closure information is updated Thursdays by 2 p.m. Changes are added as soon as possible to the DNR website. Signs may be in place before the website is updated. All signs must be obeyed.

Road and trail closure information is also available by contacting the DNR Information Center at [email protected] or 888-646-6367, 651-296-6157, (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday).

For information on roads and trails on county land, contact the county directly.