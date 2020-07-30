Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,038 in the last 365 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.37 in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.15 in the first quarter of 2020 and $0.54 in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2020 was due to an increase in net interest income, an increase in noninterest income, a decrease in noninterest expenses, and a decrease in provision for loan losses.  Included in net income were merger and restructuring expenses of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.  On a pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges basis, earnings were $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, $32.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, and $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We continue to execute on our priorities of using our full range of banking expertise to support our clients, ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and maintaining a strong financial position. During the quarter, ConnectOne performed well.  We reported earnings of $0.37 per share, despite an additional $14 million of reserves due to the uncertainty regarding the pandemic, matching our reserves from the first quarter of 2020 and bringing our total reserves for the total portfolio to approximately 1.08%. Tangible book value per share increased to $16.28. Additionally, we had strong pre-tax operating revenue which was in excess of 1.95% of total average assets, placing us among the strongest in the industry.” 

“Operationally, our teams continue to offer essential banking services virtually and, as a technology-forward bank, the investments we’ve made in financial technology and in our infrastructure over the past few years is playing a critical role in positioning ConnectOne’s virtual bank model. Further, we’ve continued to be a resource to the communities we serve by actively participating in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”), funding over $470 million of PPP loans. Additionally, our FinTech subsidiary BoeFly – which connects small- to mid-sized businesses to a network of financial lenders – has significantly increased its relationships with borrowers and banking partners and has participated in the PPP programs in a meaningful way.  We’re operating our Bank efficiently and effectively and I’m proud of the continued resiliency of the ConnectOne team.” 

Mr. Sorrentino added, “Looking ahead, while the nation and the banking industry face considerable uncertainty about the length of the pandemic, we have reason to be optimistic.  ConnectOne has always been a commercial real estate lender with low loss history, we have low exposure to hot button industries and our C&I portfolio has focused on lending in low-risk industries. We’re operating ConnectOne in a disciplined manner, our capital levels are solid, our portfolio is underwritten with low LTVs and reasonable cap rates, and we’re confident that together we will all get through this.  When we come out on the other side, we expect to get back to executing prudent growth trends and strong metrics, as we focused on in the past.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2020, to all shareholders of record on August 17, 2020.   

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $61.3 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 9.8%, from the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $15.2 million from the second quarter of 2019.  The increase from the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from an 8.8% increase in average interest-earning assets, largely due to PPP loan originations, and a 3 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.44% from 3.41%.  Included in net interest income were purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.  Excluding these purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.27% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.20% for the first quarter of 2020.  The widening of the adjusted net interest margin resulted primarily from the favorable impact the Fed’s first quarter interest rate reductions had on our funding costs, which more than offset declines in our interest-earning asset yields.  Included in interest income in the second quarter of 2020 was PPP fee income of approximately $3.7 million. The remaining $11.4 million in unamortized fees are expected to be realized over the next two to three quarters. The benefit to the second quarter 2020 net interest margin attributable to the PPP was offset by additional liquidity on the Bank’s balance sheet.

Noninterest income totaled $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.  The increase in noninterest income of $1.8 million from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily attributed to increases deposit, loan and other income of $1.9 million, which includes loan referral fee income of $2.3 million generated by BoeFly as a result of its participation in the PPP program, which was partially offset by decreases in other deposit and loan fees of $0.4 million.  Additional decreases were in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.2 million and net gains on equity securities of $0.1 million, offset by increases in income on bank owned life insurance of $0.2 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Included in noninterest expenses were merger-related charges totaling $5.1 million, $9.5 million and $0.3 million, during the second quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively.  Excluding merger-related charges, noninterest expenses increased by $2.4 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily attributable to an additional $2.3 million in expenses related to the BoeFly acquisition.

Income tax expense was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019 were 14.5%, 14.8% and 22.2%, respectively.

Asset Quality

In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the CARES Act, the Company has postponed the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards as permitted under regulatory guidance. Management reached this decision due to the complexities of CECL loan loss forecasting exacerbated by the quickly changing economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision for loan losses was $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The elevated provision for loan losses for the first two quarters of 2020 was due to the continued economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, including consideration of related payment deferrals requested and/or granted to date. The aggregate payment deferrals are expected to decrease by more than 50% to less than $450 million, as we will commence billing on more than $500 million of loans deferred during the second quarter of 2020.  We will continue to work with our borrowers, where necessary, to provide additional support and guidance during this unprecedented difficult operating environment. ConnectOne has relatively low exposure to perceived at-risk industries, such as energy and hospitality.  And, consistent with our extensive experience and low loss history in real estate lending, a large portion of our loan portfolio is well-secured and was underwritten with prudent loan-to-value ratios and cap rates.  Meanwhile, our well-managed commercial lending program, which has avoided higher risk industries, is virtually all borrower recourse.  Nevertheless, as the pandemic crisis persists, there remains potential for increased levels of impaired loans across all segments of the portfolio. 

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $64.6 million at June 30, 2020, $49.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $49.9 million at June 30, 2019. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $23.0 million at June 30, 2020, $23.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $26.5 million at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.85% at June 30, 2020, 0.80% at December 31, 2019 and 0.82% at June 30, 2019.  Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $41.6 million at June 30, 2020, $26.1 million at December 31, 2019 and $23.4 million at June 30, 2019, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.66%, 0.51% and 0.46%, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented a series of short-term loan modifications consisting primarily of payment deferrals as requested by borrowers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Regulatory agencies previously confirmed with the staff of the FASB that short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current prior to any relief, are not to be considered troubled debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had 575 deferred loans totaling approximately $937 million.  The majority of these loans were initially deferred for 3-4 months.

The annualized net loan charge-off ratio was 0.03% for the second quarter of 2020, 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.08%, 0.75%, and 0.74% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.  Excluding PPP loans, allowance for loan losses represented 1.17%, 0.75%, and 0.74% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.  The allowance for loan losses currently excludes approximately $5 million of purchase accounting credit marks that are expected to be added to the allowance for loan losses once CECL is implemented, resulting in an additional 8 bps to the allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans ratio. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 165.4% as of June 30, 2020, 147.0% as of December 31, 2019 and 161.0% as of June 30, 2019.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion from December 31, 2019.  Loans receivable were $6.4 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from December 31, 2019.  The increase in total assets and loans receivable were primarily attributable to the acquisition of Bancorp of NJ (“BNJ”) and the origination of PPP loans.  We originated over $470 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020. We expect the level of PPP loans to decline significantly over the course of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021 as the loans are forgiven and paid down by the SBA through the guarantee provisions the CARES Act. 

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $868 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $137 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of BNJ, which increased capital by $118 million.  As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.75% and $16.28, respectively.  As of December 31, 2019, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.38% and $16.06, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $221 million as of June 30, 2020 and $168 million and December 31, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends.  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 30, 2020 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.  The conference call dial-in number is 412-317-6026, access code 10146235. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and ending on Thursday, August 6, 2020 by dialing 412-317-6671, access code 10146235. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.   ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

William S. Burns
Executive VP & CFO
201.816.4474; bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Emily Holtzman, MWWPR
631.742.9568; eholtzman@mww.com 

             
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES            
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION          
(in thousands)            
             
  June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
  2020   2019   2019  
  (unaudited)       (unaudited)  
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks $ 62,764     $ 65,717     $ 51,950    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   286,597       135,766       133,700    
Cash and cash equivalents   349,361       201,483       185,650    
             
Securities available-for-sale   418,426       404,701       441,911    
Equity securities   13,407       11,185       11,152    
             
Loans held-for-sale   11,212       33,250       -    
             
Loans receivable   6,363,267       5,113,527       5,090,492    
Less: Allowance for loan losses   68,724       38,293       37,698    
Net loans receivable   6,294,543       5,075,234       5,052,794    
             
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   26,656       27,397       31,767    
Bank premises and equipment, net   31,103       19,236       19,781    
Accrued interest receivable   29,894       20,949       21,272    
Bank owned life insurance   165,056       137,961       126,132    
Leases   23,771       15,137       16,397    
Goodwill   208,372       162,574       162,574    
Core deposit intangibles   12,233       5,460       6,140    
Other assets   33,150       59,465       33,496    
Total assets $ 7,617,184     $ 6,174,032     $ 6,109,066    
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,276,070     $ 861,728     $ 813,635    
Interest-bearing   4,550,791       3,905,814       3,827,508    
Total deposits   5,826,861       4,767,542       4,641,143    
Borrowings   667,062       500,293       597,317    
Leases   27,648       16,449       17,787    
Subordinated debentures   202,476       128,885       128,720    
Other liabilities   25,396       29,673       24,875    
Total liabilities   6,749,443       5,442,842       5,409,842    
             
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Common stock   586,946       468,571       468,571    
Additional paid-in capital   22,069       21,344       19,777    
Retained earnings   288,688       271,782       235,649    
Treasury stock   (30,271 )     (29,360 )     (21,892 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   309       (1,147 )     (2,881 )  
Total stockholders' equity   867,741       731,190       699,224    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,617,184     $ 6,174,032     $ 6,109,066    
             


                 
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)                
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  06/30/20   06/30/19   06/30/20   06/30/19  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans $ 75,797   $ 63,524     $ 148,733   $ 123,850    
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                
Taxable   1,712     2,573       3,778     5,515    
Tax-exempt   647     1,081       1,460     2,208    
Dividends   442     410       842     867    
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   79     290       578     647    
Total interest income   78,677     67,878       155,391     133,087    
Interest expense                
Deposits   13,597     16,596       30,809     31,947    
Borrowings   4,290     5,752       8,511     10,658    
Total interest expense   17,887     22,348       39,320     42,605    
                 
Net interest income   60,790     45,530       116,071     90,482    
Provision for loan losses   15,000     1,100       31,000     5,600    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   45,790     44,430       85,071     84,882    
                 
Noninterest income                
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,128     833       2,095     1,655    
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   237     46       630     65    
Deposit, loan and other income   3,212     914       4,499     1,700    
Net gains on equity securities   44     158       222     261    
Net (losses) gains on sale of securities available-for-sale   -     (9 )     29     (1 )  
Total noninterest income   4,621     1,942       7,475     3,680    
                 
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits   14,500     11,822       29,063     23,805    
Occupancy and equipment   3,156     2,357       6,627     4,852    
FDIC insurance   1,093     825       1,949     1,580    
Professional and consulting   1,673     1,370       3,247     2,579    
Marketing and advertising   426     397       730     607    
Data processing   1,586     1,139       3,059     2,294    
Merger and restructuring expenses   5,146     331       14,640     7,893    
Loss on extinguisment of debt   -     1,047       -     1,047    
Amortization of core deposit intangible   652     364       1,304     728    
Increase in value of acquisition price   2,333     -       2,333     -    
Other expenses   2,498     1,938       5,169     4,267    
Total noninterest expenses   33,063     21,590       68,121     49,652    
                 
Income before income tax expense   17,348     24,782       24,425     38,910    
Income tax expense   2,516     5,501       3,563     7,994    
Net income $ 14,832   $ 19,281     $ 20,862   $ 30,916    
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $ 0.37   $ 0.54     $ 0.53   $ 0.87    
Diluted   0.37     0.54       0.52     0.87    
                 


   
ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.  
                     
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                    
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                  
                     
  As of  
  June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,  
    2020       2020       2019       2019       2019    
     
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)  
Total assets $ 7,617,184     $ 7,279,327     $ 6,174,032     $ 6,161,269     $ 6,109,066    
Loans receivable:                                    
Commercial $ 1,625,024     $ 1,203,818     $ 1,096,224     $ 1,079,071     $ 1,018,951    
Commercial real estate   1,987,695       1,981,149       1,559,354       1,551,182       1,555,542    
Multifamily   1,723,273       1,762,651       1,518,400       1,513,216       1,589,340    
Commercial construction   673,893       676,836       620,969       647,261       602,213    
Residential   366,315       387,400       320,019       322,307       326,661    
Consumer   2,001       1,965       3,328       2,436       2,041    
Gross loans   6,378,201       6,013,819       5,118,294       5,115,473       5,094,748    
Unearned net origination fees   (14,934 )     (4,509 )     (4,767 )     (5,002 )     (4,256 )  
Loans receivable   6,363,267       6,009,310       5,113,527       5,110,471       5,090,492    
Loans held-for-sale   11,212       32,425       33,250       33,245       -    
Total loans $ 6,374,479     $ 6,041,735     $ 5,146,777     $ 5,143,716     $ 5,090,492    
                     
Investment securities $ 431,833     $ 460,101     $ 415,886     $ 437,080     $ 453,063    
Goodwill and other intangible assets   220,605       221,263       168,034       168,374       168,714    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,276,070     $ 979,778     $ 861,728     $ 828,190     $ 813,635    
Time deposits   1,807,864       1,974,400       1,553,721       1,573,736       1,623,948    
Other interest-bearing deposits   2,742,927       2,555,014       2,352,093       2,349,308       2,203,560    
Total deposits $ 5,826,861     $ 5,509,192     $ 4,767,542     $ 4,751,234     $ 4,641,143    
                     
Borrowings $ 667,062     $ 726,856     $ 500,293     $ 512,456     $ 597,317    
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   202,476       128,967       128,885       128,802       128,720    
Total stockholders' equity   867,741       853,710       731,190       720,160       699,224    
                     
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total assets $ 7,684,403     $ 7,106,027     $ 6,084,607     $ 6,059,413     $ 6,001,669    
Loans receivable:                                    
Commercial $ 1,539,749     $ 1,146,773     $ 1,085,640     $ 1,040,355     $ 1,024,617    
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)   3,722,966       3,723,991       3,074,889       3,144,978       3,088,231    
Commercial construction   675,698       663,036       642,476       617,106       571,130    
Residential   374,283       390,655       318,413       325,188       322,517    
Consumer   1,898       3,007       4,165       3,525       3,252    
Gross loans   6,314,594       5,927,462       5,125,583       5,131,152       5,009,747    
Unearned net origination fees   (13,420 )     (4,648 )     (5,031 )     (4,778 )     (4,463 )  
Loans receivable   6,301,174       5,922,814       5,120,552       5,126,374       5,005,284    
Loans held-for-sale   31,329       33,655       33,163       991       225    
Total loans $ 6,332,503     $ 5,956,469     $ 5,153,715     $ 5,127,365     $ 5,005,509    
                     
Investment securities $ 452,224     $ 458,642     $ 427,973     $ 448,618     $ 513,814    
Goodwill and other intangible assets   221,039       221,075       168,257       168,598       164,709    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,277,428     $ 955,358     $ 844,332     $ 810,247     $ 800,856    
Time deposits   1,905,165       1,962,714       1,533,425       1,598,378       1,551,014    
Other interest-bearing deposits   2,639,052       2,660,755       2,348,752       2,300,886       2,183,384    
Total deposits $ 5,821,645     $ 5,578,827     $ 4,726,509     $ 4,709,511     $ 4,535,254    
                     
Borrowings $ 798,648     $ 477,121     $ 452,837     $ 467,230     $ 603,260    
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   141,904       128,913       128,830       128,747       128,666    
Total stockholders' equity   868,796       864,241       732,173       714,002       694,978    
                     
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,  
    2020       2020       2019       2019       2019    
     
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)  
Net interest income $ 60,790     $ 55,281     $ 47,431     $ 48,406     $ 45,530    
 Provision for loan losses   15,000       16,000       500       2,000       1,100    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   45,790       39,281       46,931       46,406       44,430    
Noninterest income                    
 Income on bank owned life insurance   1,128       967       914       915       833    
 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   237       393       169       278       46    
 Deposit, loan and other income   3,212       1,287       1,209       1,116       914    
 Net gains (losses) on equity securities   44       178       (46 )     79       158    
 Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities   -       29       -       (279 )     (9 )  
Total noninterest income   4,621       2,854       2,246       2,109       1,942    
Noninterest expenses                    
 Salaries and employee benefits   14,500       14,563       12,881       12,449       11,822    
 Occupancy and equipment   3,156       3,471       2,380       2,480       2,357    
 FDIC insurance   1,093       856       795       (364 )     825    
 Professional and consulting   1,673       1,574       1,428       1,499       1,370    
 Marketing and advertising   426       304       273       473       397    
 Data processing   1,586       1,473       1,151       1,058       1,139    
 Merger and restructuring expenses   5,146       9,494       871       191       331    
 Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       -       -       1,047    
 Amortization of core deposit intangible   652       652       340       340       364    
 Increase in value of acquisition price   2,333       -       -       -       -    
 Other expenses   2,498       2,671       2,078       2,253       1,938    
Total noninterest expenses   33,063       35,058       22,197       20,379       21,590    
                     
Income before income tax expense   17,348       7,077       26,980       28,136       24,782    
 Income tax expense   2,516       1,047       6,197       6,440       5,501    
Net income $ 14,832     $ 6,030     $ 20,783     $ 21,696     $ 19,281    
                     
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   39,611,712       39,510,810       35,245,285       35,262,565       35,397,362    
Diluted EPS $ 0.37     $ 0.15     $ 0.59     $ 0.61     $ 0.54    
                     
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax, Pre-provision and Pre-merger Charges Earnings                    
Net income $ 14,832     $ 6,030     $ 20,783     $ 21,696     $ 19,281    
Income tax expense   2,516       1,047       6,197       6,440       5,501    
Merger and restructuring expenses   5,146       9,494       871       191       331    
Provision for loan losses   15,000       16,000       500       2,000       1,100    
Pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges earnings $ 37,494     $ 32,571     $ 28,351     $ 30,327     $ 26,213    
                     
Return on Assets Measures                    
Average assets $ 7,684,403     $ 7,106,027     $ 6,084,607     $ 6,059,413     $ 6,001,669    
Return on avg. assets   0.78   %   0.34   %   1.36   %   1.42   %   1.29   %
                     
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,  
    2020       2020       2019       2019       2019    
                                         
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)  
Average common equity $ 868,796     $ 864,241     $ 732,173     $ 714,002     $ 694,978    
Less: average intangible assets   (221,039 )     (221,075 )     (168,257 )     (168,598 )     (164,709 )  
Average tangible common equity $ 647,757     $ 643,166     $ 563,916     $ 545,404     $ 530,269    
                     
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)   6.87   %   2.81   %   11.26   %   12.06   %   11.13   %
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)   9.50       4.06       14.79       15.96       14.78    
                     
Efficiency Measures                    
Total noninterest expenses $ 33,063     $ 35,058     $ 22,197     $ 20,379     $ 21,590    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (652 )     (652 )     (340 )     (340 )     (364 )  
Merger and restructuring expenses   (5,146 )     (9,494 )     (871 )     (191 )     (331 )  
FDIC small bank assessment credit   -       -       -       1,310       -    
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       -       -       (1,047 )  
Foreclosed property expense   (5 )     10       8       (90 )     -    
Operating noninterest expense $ 27,260     $ 24,922     $ 20,994     $ 21,068     $ 19,848    
                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 61,253     $ 55,781     $ 47,929     $ 48,918     $ 46,092    
Noninterest income   4,621       2,854       2,246       2,109       1,942    
Net (gains) losses on equity securities   (44 )     (178 )     46       (79 )     (158 )  
Net losses (gains) on sales of securities   -       (29 )     -       279       9    
Operating revenue $ 65,830     $ 58,428     $ 50,221     $ 51,227     $ 47,885    
                     
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)   41.4   %   42.7   %   41.8   %   41.1   %   41.4   %
                     
Net Interest Margin                    
Average interest-earning assets $ 7,164,545     $ 6,584,508 $ 5,663,538 $ 5,649,058 $ 5,607,086
                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 61,253     $ 55,781     $ 47,929     $ 48,918     $ 46,092    
Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks   (3,073 )     (3,457 )     (1,455 )     (1,566 )     (1,742 )  
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 58,180     $ 52,324     $ 46,474     $ 47,352     $ 44,350    
                     
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.44   %   3.41   %   3.36   %   3.44   %   3.30   %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)   3.27       3.20       3.26       3.33       3.17    
                     
(1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.  
(2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.                    
(3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.              
                     
  As of  
  June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,  
    2020       2020       2019       2019       2019    
                                         
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)  
Common equity $ 867,741     $ 853,710     $ 731,190     $ 720,160     $ 699,224    
Less: intangible assets   (220,605 )     (221,263 )     (168,034 )     (168,374 )     (168,714 )  
Tangible common equity $ 647,136     $ 632,447     $ 563,156     $ 551,786     $ 530,510    
                     
Total assets $ 7,617,184     $ 7,279,327     $ 6,174,032     $ 6,161,269     $ 6,109,066    
Less: intangible assets   (220,605 )     (221,263 )     (168,034 )     (168,374 )     (168,714 )  
Tangible assets $ 7,396,579     $ 7,058,064     $ 6,005,998     $ 5,992,895     $ 5,940,352    
                     
Common shares outstanding   39,753,033       39,704,921       35,072,066       35,364,845       35,352,866    
                     
Common equity ratio (GAAP)   11.39   %   11.73   %   11.84   %   11.69   %   11.45   %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4)   8.75       8.96       9.38       9.21       8.93    
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                    
Leverage ratio   8.99   %   9.20   %   9.54   %   9.39   %   9.14   %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   10.04       9.63       9.95       9.78       9.65    
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   10.12       9.71       10.04       9.87       9.74    
Risk-based total capital ratio   14.32       12.46       12.95       12.80       12.72    
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                    
Leverage ratio   10.12   %   10.36   %   10.81   %   10.68   %   10.42   %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   11.38       10.93       11.37       11.23       11.12    
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   11.38       10.93       11.37       11.23       11.12    
Risk-based total capital ratio   12.96       12.25       12.63       12.50       12.40    
                     
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 21.83     $ 21.50     $ 20.85     $ 20.36     $ 19.78    
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5)   16.28       15.93       16.06       15.60       15.01    
                     
Net Loan Charge-Off (Recoveries) Detail                    
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) :                    
 Charge-offs $ 462     $ 115     $ 1,029     $ 964     $ 406    
 Recoveries   (4 )     (3 )     (22 )     (37 )     (146 )  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 458     $ 112     $ 1,007     $ 927     $ 260    
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)   0.03   %   0.01   %   0.08   %   0.07   %   0.02   %
                     
Asset Quality                    
Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans $ 23,024     $ 23,024     $ 23,431     $ 25,802     $ 26,498    
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans)   41,556       39,349       26,050       25,519       23,419    
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       907       -    
Total nonperforming assets $ 64,580     $ 62,373     $ 49,481     $ 52,228     $ 49,917    
                     
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 20,418     $ 21,293     $ 21,410     $ 19,681     $ 16,332    
                     
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 68,724     $ 54,169     $ 38,293     $ 38,771     $ 37,698    
                     
Loans receivable $ 6,363,267     $ 6,009,310     $ 5,113,527     $ 5,110,471     $ 5,090,492    
Less: taxi medallion loans   24,603       24,575       24,977       27,353       28,054    
Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) $ 6,338,664     $ 5,984,735     $ 5,088,550     $ 5,083,118     $ 5,062,438    
                     
Loans receivable $ 6,363,267     $ 6,009,310     $ 5,113,527     $ 5,110,471     $ 5,090,492    
Less: PPP loans   473,750       -       -       -       -    
Loans receivable (PPP loans) $ 5,889,517     $ 6,009,310     $ 5,113,527     $ 5,110,471     $ 5,090,492    
                     
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans)   0.66   %   0.66   %   0.51   %   0.50   %   0.46   %
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable   1.01       1.04       0.97       1.00       0.98    
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.85       0.86       0.80       0.85       0.82    
ALLL as a % of loans receivable   1.08       0.90       0.75       0.76       0.74    
ALLL as a % of loans receivable (excluding PPP loans)   1.17       0.90       0.75       0.76       0.74    
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans)   165.4       137.7       147.0       151.9       161.0    
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans   106.4       86.8       77.4       75.5       75.5    
                     
(4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.                    
(5) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.                
                 


                             
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                            
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                              
(dollars in thousands)                                
        For the Three Months Ended    
        June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019    
        Average         Average         Average        
Interest-earning assets:   Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)  
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 443,282   $ 2,531   2.30 %   $ 452,294   $ 3,095   2.75 %   $ 515,022   $ 3,941   3.07 %  
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)         6,332,503     76,088   4.83       5,956,469     73,220   4.94       5,005,509     63,799   5.11    
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks   357,758     79   0.09       148,429     499   1.35       54,619     290   2.13    
Restricted investment in bank stock   31,002     442   5.73       27,316     400   5.89       31,936     410   5.15    
Total interest-earning assets   7,164,545     79,140   4.44       6,584,508     77,214   4.72       5,607,086     68,440   4.90    
Allowance for loan losses     (53,502 )           (38,970 )           (37,390 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     573,360             560,489             431,973          
Total assets     $ 7,684,403           $ 7,106,027           $ 6,001,669          
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Time deposits       1,905,165     9,586   2.02       1,962,714     10,371   2.13       1,551,014     9,366   2.42    
Other interest-bearing deposits   2,639,052     4,011   0.61       2,660,755     6,841   1.03       2,183,384     7,230   1.33    
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,544,217     13,597   1.20       4,623,469     17,212   1.50       3,734,398     16,596   1.78    
                                     
Borrowings       798,648     2,235   1.13       477,121     2,352   1.98       603,260     3,870   2.57    
Subordinated debentures, net of capitalized costs   141,904     2,021   5.73       128,913     1,834   5.72       128,666     1,845   5.75    
Capital lease obligation     2,257     34   6.06       2,303     35   6.11       2,436     37   6.09    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,487,026     17,887   1.31       5,231,806     21,433   1.65       4,468,760     22,348   2.01    
                                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,277,428             955,358             800,856          
Other liabilities       51,153             54,622             37,075          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,328,581             1,009,980             837,931          
Stockholders' equity     868,796             864,241             694,978          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,684,403           $ 7,106,027           $ 6,001,669          
                                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     61,253             55,781             46,092        
Net interest spread (5)       3.13 %       3.07 %       2.89 %  
                                     
Net interest margin (6)       3.44 %       3.41 %       3.30 %  
                                     
Tax equivalent adjustment       (463 )           (500 )           (562 )      
Net interest income     $ 60,790           $ 55,281           $ 45,530        
                                     
                                     
                 
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.                 
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.                 
(3) Includes loan fee income.                 
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.                 
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.   
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.   
(7) Rates are annualized.                   
                                     

 



 

Primary Logo

You just read:

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.