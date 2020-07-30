UPS Releases 2Q 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Average Daily Volume Surged to Record 20.9% Growth

2Q20 Diluted EPS of $2.03, Up 4.6%; Adjusted* Diluted EPS up 8.7% to $2.13

YTD Cash from Operations of $5.9B; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $3.9B

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced second-quarter 2020 consolidated revenue increased to $20.5 billion, a 13.4% increase from the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $1.8 billion for the quarter; adjusted net income was $1.9 billion, 8.8% above the same period in 2019. Operating profit was $2.2 billion, and adjusted operating profit was $2.3 billion, up 7.4% compared to last year’s second quarter.

Diluted earnings per share was $2.03 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.13, up 8.7% from the same period last year. GAAP results included a pre-tax transformation charge of $112 million, equivalent to $0.10 per share. In the prior year period, GAAP results included a pre-tax charge for transformation costs of $21 million, equivalent to $0.02 per share.

“Our results were better than we expected, driven in part by the changes in demand that emerged from the pandemic, including a surge in residential volume, COVID-19 related healthcare shipments and strong outbound demand from Asia,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “UPSers are keeping the world moving during this time of need and I want to thank our team for their hard work and outstanding efforts to serve our customers, our communities and each other.”

U.S. Domestic Segment



2Q 2020 Adjusted

2Q 2020

2Q 2019 Adjusted

2Q 2019 Revenue $13,074 M $11,150 M Operating profit $1,182 M $ 1,215 M $1,208 M $1,226 M

Average daily volume increased 22.8%, reaching 21.1 million packages per day.

Demand for residential delivery surged in the quarter, driving B2C shipment growth up 65.2%.

Operating margin was 9.0%; adjusted operating margin was 9.3%.

International Segment



2Q 2020 Adjusted

2Q 2020

2Q 2019 Adjusted

2Q 2019 Revenue $3,705 M $3,505 M Operating profit $771 M $ 842 M $663 M $665 M

Average daily volume grew 9.8%, driven by strong outbound demand from Asia and an increase in cross-border e-commerce in Europe.

Operating margin was 20.8%; adjusted operating margin was 22.7%.

* “ Adjusted” amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

Supply Chain and Freight Segment



2Q 2020 Adjusted

2Q 2020

2Q 2019 Adjusted

2Q 2019 Revenue $3,680 M $3,393 M Operating profit $259 M $ 267 M $272 M $273 M

Revenue increased 8.5%, driven by elevated air freight forwarding demand out of Asia, offset in part by weaker demand early in the quarter in the LTL and truckload brokerage units.

Operating margin was 7.0%; adjusted operating margin was 7.3%.

Outlook

UPS is not providing revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance due to the uncertainty around the timing and pace of the economic recovery. The company is unable to predict the extent of the business impact or the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, or reasonably estimate its operating performance in future quarters.

“Using the scale and flexibility of our global integrated network, we successfully managed operational challenges throughout the quarter. Moving forward we are focusing on efficiency and revenue quality to improve U.S. operating margins longer term,” said Brian Newman, UPS chief financial officer. “Our liquidity and cash position remain strong, allowing us to invest in enabling capabilities through this time of unprecedented business disruption.”

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "adjusted" compensation and benefits, operating profit, operating margin, other income (expense), income before income taxes, income tax expense, effective tax rate, net income and earnings per share. We also supplement the reporting of revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit with non-GAAP measures that exclude the period-over-period impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and hedging activities. Additionally, we periodically disclose free cash flow, free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions, and capital expenditures including principal repayments of capital lease obligations. The equivalent measures determined in accordance with GAAP are also referred to as "reported" or "unadjusted.”

We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide additional meaningful information to assist users of our financial statements in understanding our financial results and cash flows and assessing our ongoing performance, because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our underlying operations and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. These non-GAAP measures are used internally by management for business unit operating performance analysis, business unit resource allocation and in connection with incentive compensation award determinations.

Costs Related to Restructuring Programs; Transformation Strategy Costs

Non-GAAP operating profit, operating margin, pre-tax income, net income and earnings per share exclude the impact of costs related to restructuring programs, including Transformation strategy costs. We believe this provides a useful comparison of year-to-year financial performance without considering the short-term impact of restructuring costs.

Impact of Changes in Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Hedging Activities

Currency-neutral revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit are calculated by dividing current period reported U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit by the current period average exchange rates to derive current period local currency revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit. The derived amounts are then multiplied by the average foreign exchange rates used to translate the comparable results for each month in the prior year period (including the period over period impact of foreign currency hedging activities). The difference between the current period reported U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit and the derived current period U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit is the period over period impact of currency fluctuations.

Impact of Changes in Pension Discount Rates

Non-GAAP pension discount rate-neutral operating profit excludes the period over period impact of discount rate changes on pension service cost. Effective January 1, 2020, we began evaluating our segments using pension discount rate-neutral operating profit in addition to our current segment operating profit measure.

Pension discount rate-neutral operating profit is calculated by discounting the value of benefits attributable to employee service in the current period utilizing the prior year discount rate applicable to each of our company-sponsored defined benefit plans. The difference between this derived amount and the current period reported service cost is the period over period impact of pension discount rate movements on operating profit.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Capital Expenditures

We believe free cash flow, free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions and free cash flow adjusted for principal repayments of finance lease obligations are important indicators of how much cash is generated by regular business operations and we use them as a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business, meet our debt obligations and return cash to shareowners. Additionally, we believe that adjusting capital expenditures for principal repayments of finance lease obligations more appropriately reflects the overall cash that we have invested in capital assets. We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment, and plus or minus the net changes in finance receivables and other investing activities. Free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions adds back any discretionary pension contributions made during the period.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial information does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Income Statement

(in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 As-Reported

(GAAP) Transformation Strategy Costs (1) As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Operating profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,182 $ 33 $ 1,215 International Package 771 71 842 Supply Chain & Freight 259 8 267 Total operating profit $ 2,212 $ 112 $ 2,324 Income before income taxes $ 2,357 $ 112 $ 2,469 Income tax expense $ 589 $ 29 $ 618 Net Income $ 1,768 $ 83 $ 1,851 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.03 $ 0.10 $ 2.13

(1) Reflects other employee benefits costs of $81 million and other costs of $31 million.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 As-Reported

(GAAP) Transformation

Strategy Costs(1) As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Operating profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,546 $ 70 $ 1,616 International Package 1,322 78 1,400 Supply Chain & Freight 416 9 425 Total operating profit $ 3,284 $ 157 $ 3,441 Income before income taxes $ 3,607 $ 157 $ 3,764 Income tax expense $ 874 $ 39 $ 913 Net income $ 2,733 $ 118 $ 2,851 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.14 $ 0.14 $ 3.28

(1) Reflects other employee benefits costs of $93 million and other costs of $64 million.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Revenue, Revenue Per Piece,

and Adjusted Operating Profit

(in millions, except per piece amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30 2020

As-Reported

(GAAP) 2019

As-Reported

(GAAP) % Change

(GAAP) Currency

Impact 2020

Currency

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Average Revenue Per Piece: International Package: Domestic $ 6.37 $ 6.63 (3.9 ) % $ 0.16 $ 6.53 (1.5 ) % Export 28.56 30.06 (5.0 ) % 0.18 28.74 (4.4 ) % Total International Package $ 16.73 $ 17.41 (3.9 ) % $ 0.17 $ 16.90 (2.9 ) % Consolidated $ 10.63 $ 11.21 (5.2 ) % $ 0.02 $ 10.65 (5.0 ) % Revenue: U.S. Domestic Package $ 13,074 $ 11,150 17.3 % $ — $ 13,074 17.3 % International Package 3,705 3,505 5.7 % 38 3,743 6.8 % Supply Chain & Freight 3,680 3,393 8.5 % 52 3,732 10.0 % Total Revenue $ 20,459 $ 18,048 13.4 % $ 90 $ 20,549 13.9 %

(1) Amounts adjusted for period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences

2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Currency

Impact 2020

As-Adjusted

Currency

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,215 $ 1,226 (0.9 ) % $ — $ 1,215 (0.9 ) % International Package 842 665 26.6 % (8 ) 834 25.4 % Supply Chain & Freight 267 273 (2.2 ) % (7 ) 260 (4.8 ) % Total operating profit $ 2,324 $ 2,164 7.4 % $ (15 ) $ 2,309 6.7 %

(1) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs

(2) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs and period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Revenue, Revenue Per Piece, and Adjusted Operating Profit

(in millions, except per piece amounts):

Six Months Ended June 30 2020

As-Reported

(GAAP) 2019

As-Reported

(GAAP) % Change

(GAAP) Currency

Impact 2020

Currency Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Average Revenue Per Piece: International Package: Domestic $ 6.41 $ 6.56 (2.3 ) % $ 0.13 $ 6.54 (0.3 ) % Export 28.45 29.40 (3.2 ) % 0.13 28.58 (2.8 ) % Total International Package $ 16.61 $ 17.10 (2.9 ) % $ 0.13 $ 16.74 (2.1 ) % Consolidated $ 10.74 $ 11.15 (3.7 ) % $ 0.02 $ 10.76 (3.5 ) % Revenue: U.S. Domestic Package $ 24,530 $ 21,630 13.4 % $ — $ 24,530 13.4 % International Package 7,088 6,964 1.8 % 57 7,145 2.6 % Supply Chain & Freight 6,876 6,614 4.0 % 100 6,976 5.5 % Total revenue $ 38,494 $ 35,208 9.3 % $ 157 $ 38,651 9.8 %

(1)Amounts adjusted for period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences

2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Currency

Impact 2020

As-Adjusted

Currency Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,616 $ 1,920 (15.8 ) % $ — $ 1,616 (15.8 ) % International Package 1,400 1,277 9.6 % (30 ) 1,370 7.3 % Supply Chain & Freight 425 484 (12.2 ) % (6 ) 419 (13.4 ) % Total operating profit $ 3,441 $ 3,681 (6.5 ) % $ (36 ) $ 3,405 (7.5 ) %

(1) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs

(2 )Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs and period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pension Discount Rate Neutral Operating Profit and Margin

(in millions):

Three Months Ended June 30 2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Pension 2020

As-Adjusted

Pension Discount

Rate Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,215 $ 1,226 (0.9 ) % $ 63 $ 1,278 4.2 % International Package 842 665 26.6 % 4 846 27.2 % Supply Chain & Freight 267 273 (2.2 ) % 6 273 — % Total operating profit $ 2,324 $ 2,164 7.4 % $ 73 $ 2,397 10.8 %





2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Pension 2020

As-Adjusted

Pension Discount

Rate Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Margin: U.S. Domestic Package 9.3 % 11.0 % (1.7 ) % 0.5 % 9.8 % (1.2 ) % International Package 22.7 % 19.0 % 3.7 % 0.1 % 22.8 % 3.8 % Supply Chain & Freight 7.3 % 8.0 % (0.7 ) % 0.1 % 7.4 % (0.6 ) % Total operating margin 11.4 % 12.0 % (0.6 ) % 0.3 % 11.7 % (0.3 ) %

(1) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs

(2) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy cost and period over period impact of discount rates on pension service cost

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pension Discount Rate Neutral Operating Profit and Margin

(in millions):

Six months Ended June 30 2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Pension 2020

As-Adjusted

Pension Discount

Rate Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,616 $ 1,920 (15.8 ) % $ 125 $ 1,741 (9.3 ) % International Package 1,400 1,277 9.6 % 8 1,408 10.3 % Supply Chain & Freight 425 484 (12.2 ) % 14 439 (9.3 ) % Total operating profit $ 3,441 $ 3,681 (6.5 ) % $ 147 $ 3,588 (2.5 ) %





2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Pension 2020

As-Adjusted

Pension Discount

Rate Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Margin: U.S. Domestic Package 6.6 % 8.9 % (2.3 ) % 0.5 % 7.1 % (1.8 ) % International Package 19.8 % 18.3 % 1.5 % 0.1 % 19.9 % 1.6 % Supply Chain & Freight 6.2 % 7.3 % (1.1 ) % 0.2 % 6.4 % (0.9 ) % Total operating margin 8.9 % 10.5 % (1.6 ) % 0.4 % 9.3 % (1.2 ) %

(1) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs



(2) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs and period over period impact of discount rates on pension service cost





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

(in millions):

Six Months Ended June 30 Reconciliation of Adjusted Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP measures) 2020 Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 5,947 Capital expenditures (2,065 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (33 ) Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP measure) $ (2,098 ) Proceeds from disposals of PP&E 2 Net change in finance receivables 16 Other investing activities (6 ) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP measure) $ 3,861

Amounts are subject to reclassification.



