LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption Forecasts to 2025

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024"

Liquefied petroleum gas or liquid petroleum gas (LPG or LP gas), also referred to as simply propane or butane, are flammable mixtures of hydrocarbon gases used as fuel in heating appliances, cooking equipment, and vehicles. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4, with some mixture of ethane C2H6) that has been cooled down to liquid form for ease and safety of non-pressurized storage or transport.

LPG consists of propane and butane while LNG is mostly methane. LPG is produced during the oil refining process or is extracted during the natural gas production process.

This report researches the worldwide LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) capacity, production, value, price and market share of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BP

ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Philips 66

RIL

Chevron

CNPC

Sinopec

PDVSA

Valero

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Breakdown Data by Type

LNG

LPG

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Breakdown Data by Application

Cooking

Rural Heating

Motor Fuel

Conversion to Gasoline

Refrigeneration

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production and Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

