NewYorkers throw TGIF Music Exhibition to Stop COVID-19 in Florida & Arizona
Coming Together to Support Miami and Phoenix amid the spike of Coronavirus cases
There was a time in 2020 when most Americans believed the return to normalcy was imminent; Well, things have tremendously changed since then. A lockdown originally set to be a 30-day affair with the Government having things under total control, became a permanent state of uncertainty. We, in New York, went through the deadliest chaos in the country, we have lost more than most cities and are still trying to recover as we take progressive steps toward an active return to operations.
When New York City was overwhelmed by COVID-19, Former Undersecretary Francisco Sanchez from Tampa, Florida; Former Major League Baseball Pitcher Russ Ortiz, Author & Mental strength expert Howard Falco and Celebrities Singer/Songwriter Raquel Aurilia, ANSHI, EASHA, Miguel Melgoza and Guitarist Damian Martin from Arizona stood by us.
Now it's our turn to stand by them.
The state of Arizona counts over 140,000 Coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths while the state of Florida exceeds 440,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths.
Our nonprofit Bervann Foundation had launched in March, the Bervann COVID-19 Relief Fund to support Healthcare professionals and civilians amid the pandemic and help businesses adapt to the post COVID-19 era. We are grateful to have been able to help and support several states and private institutions over the past 5 months and look forward to continue our mission.
This Friday July 31, Bervann COVID-19 Relief Fund (BCRF) Donates PPE to the States of Florida and Arizona to help fight the recent surge of Coronavirus.
To rally a broader support, we are staging a TGIF Music Exhibition with a mixed lineup of artists LIVE on LinkedIn 6pm - 7pm EST.
Participants can join on the LinkedIn page of BCRF: https://www.linkedin.com/company/b-covid19relief-fund/
It is the end of the week, most bars and entertainment sites are either closed or offer very little opportunity to socialize. Hop on LinkedIn via your phone, tablet or computer and join us for a glamorous Friday Night in support of a great cause.
Add Your Donation to send Love and Resources to our brothers and sisters in Miami and Phoenix: https://bervann.com/covid-19-relief-fund
Bervann Foundation is a nonprofit and tax exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) organization of the Internal Revenue Code.
