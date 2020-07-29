Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Unsolicited Seeds from China

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) is aware that people across the country, including Oregon, are receiving unsolicited packages of seed from China in recent days. Often the package is labeled as jewelry and the recipients say they did not order jewelry or seeds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning Americans not to plant the unsolicited package of seeds. ODA is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspections Service (APHIS) and the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection on this issue. The goal is to collect the seeds and test them to determine if they are a concern to agriculture or the environment.

Anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds from China should immediately contact their state department of agriculture or the APHIS state plant health director and follow these steps:

  • Save the seeds and the package they came in, including the mailing label.
  • Do not open the seed packets.
  • Do not plant any of the seeds.
  • If the packets are already opened, place all materials (seeds and packaging) into a zip lock bag and seal it.
  • If the seeds have been planted, leave the seeds/plants in the ground until you receive further instruction from your state department of agriculture or APHIS.

In Oregon, if you have received a package of seeds that you did not order, please include the packaging that includes the return address and send the shipment to:

 

Oregon Department of Agriculture

Plant Protection and Conservation

635 Capitol Street NE, Suite 100

Salem, Oregon 97301

 

If you have already opened the seed package, please place the entire package in a plastic bag and seal it and then send it to ODA. Do not plant any of the seeds. If you already planted the seeds, please contact Dr. Helmuth Rogg, ODA Plant Programs Director at 503-986-4662 or hrogg@oda.state.or.us.

 

To reach APHIS please call 1-844-820-2234 or email CustomerServiceCallCenter@aphis.usda.gov.

 

