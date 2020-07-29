Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, July 28, 2020
Department of Health: 47 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported All but one of the newly diagnosed coronavirus cases reported by DOH are on O‘ahu. There was a single new case on Maui. Of the 46 total cases, 41 are among adults and six are pediatric cases. Community-associated infection has been identified in eight (8) of the new cases, while travel-association is in two (2). The source of infection for the remaining 37 cases is still under investigation.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 27, 2020
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|Total in hospitals
|O‘ahu
|46
|1419
|45
|Hawai‘i
|0
|116++
|2
|Maui
|1
|152
|0
|Kaua‘i
|0
|45
|0
|Moloka‘i
|0
|2
|0
|Lana‘i
|0
|0
|0
|Residents Diagnosed outside HI
|0
|23
|Total Cases
|47
|1757
|Total hospitalized
|47
|Deaths
|0
|26
++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from Hawai‘i was removed from the counts.
Laboratory* Testing Data There were 1,172 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.
|Total Number of Individuals Tested
by Clinical and State Laboratories
|Positive
|Negative
|117,559**
|1,755
|115,790
*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **14 test results were inconclusive
Hawaiicovid19.com
For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division:https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: Yesterday, 2,671 people arrived in Hawai‘i. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020
|KONA
|MAUI
|O‘AHU
|LĪHUʻE
|TOTAL
|Crew
|12
|34
|334
|380
|Transit
|1
|163
|164
|Military
|176
|176
|Exempt
|225
|225
|Relocate to Hawai‘i
|21
|9
|118
|148
|Returning Resident
|46
|99
|908
|1,053
|Visitor
|20
|67
|438
|525
|GRAND TOTAL
|99
|210
|2,362
|2,671
|Flights
|3
|4
|29
|0
|36
https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4930/072820-passenger-count-press-release.pdf
Monday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4928/072720-passenger-count-press-release.pdf
Sunday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4917/072620-passenger-count-press-release.pdf
Saturday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4915/072520-passenger-count-press-release.pdf
Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected] (808) 636-8194
Senior Communications Manager Hawaii Dept. of Land & Natural Resources Communications Office [email protected] (808) 587-0396