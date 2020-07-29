Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, July 28, 2020

Posted on Jul 28, 2020 in Latest News

Department of Health: 47 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported All but one of the newly diagnosed coronavirus cases reported by DOH are on O‘ahu. There was a single new case on Maui. Of the 46 total cases, 41 are among adults and six are pediatric cases. Community-associated infection has been identified in eight (8) of the new cases, while travel-association is in two (2). The source of infection for the remaining 37 cases is still under investigation.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 27, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) Total in hospitals O‘ahu 46 1419 45 Hawai‘i 0 116++ 2 Maui 1 152 0 Kaua‘i 0 45 0 Moloka‘i 0 2 0 Lana‘i 0 0 0 Residents Diagnosed outside HI 0 23 Total Cases 47 1757 Total hospitalized 47 Deaths 0 26

++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from Hawai‘i was removed from the counts.

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 1,172 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 117,559** 1,755 115,790

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **14 test results were inconclusive

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division:https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: Yesterday, 2,671 people arrived in Hawai‘i. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 12 34 334 380 Transit 1 163 164 Military 176 176 Exempt 225 225 Relocate to Hawai‘i 21 9 118 148 Returning Resident 46 99 908 1,053 Visitor 20 67 438 525 GRAND TOTAL 99 210 2,362 2,671 Flights 3 4 29 0 36

