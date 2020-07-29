Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,925 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, July 28, 2020

Posted on Jul 28, 2020 in Latest News

Department of Health: 47 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported All but one of the newly diagnosed coronavirus cases reported by DOH are on O‘ahu. There was a single new case on Maui. Of the 46 total cases, 41 are among adults and six are pediatric cases. Community-associated infection has been identified in eight (8) of the new cases, while travel-association is in two (2). The source of infection for the remaining 37 cases is still under investigation.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 27, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)

 Total in hospitals
O‘ahu 46 1419 45
Hawai‘i 0 116++ 2
Maui 1 152 0
Kaua‘i 0 45 0
Moloka‘i 0 2 0
Lana‘i 0 0 0
Residents Diagnosed outside HI 0 23
Total Cases 47 1757
Total hospitalized    47 
Deaths 0 26   

++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from Hawai‘i was removed from the counts.  

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 1,172 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested

by Clinical and State Laboratories

 Positive Negative
117,559** 1,755 115,790

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting  **14 test results were inconclusive

Hawaiicovid19.com 

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division:https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii 

 

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: Yesterday, 2,671 people arrived in Hawai‘i. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form. 

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020 

  KONA  MAUI  O‘AHU  LĪHUʻE  TOTAL 
Crew 12 34 334   380
Transit   1 163   164
Military     176   176
Exempt     225   225
Relocate to Hawai‘i 21 9 118   148
Returning Resident 46 99 908   1,053
Visitor 20 67 438   525
GRAND TOTAL  99  210  2,362  2,671 
Flights 3 4 29 0 36

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4930/072820-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Monday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4928/072720-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Sunday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4917/072620-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Saturday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4915/072520-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected] (808) 636-8194

Senior Communications Manager Hawaii Dept. of Land & Natural Resources Communications Office [email protected] (808) 587-0396

You just read:

Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, July 28, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.