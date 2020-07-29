Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Board of Ag to Meet August 4

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 via Zoom Meeting/Conference Call.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin at 9:00 am. During the meeting, the Board will approve minutes from a previous meeting, handle Conservation District resignation/appointments, discuss water quality applications, hear water quality reports, and receive an update from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Along with this, they will hear updates from partner groups and cover any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Landon Hoffer, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; Hadley Pape, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

A full agenda for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

