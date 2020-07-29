August 2020 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar

All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various Days — Yolo Basin Virtual Bat Fly Out Viewings, 8 p.m. Join the Yolo Basin Foundation on Aug. 5, 7, 11 and 13 on Facebook Live to watch 250,000+ bats as they leave their daytime roost under the Yolo Causeway at sunset to search for food. Registration is not required for these free events. To join, please visit www.facebook.com/yolobasinfoundation.

1 — Archery-Only and Falconry-Only Tree Squirrel Season Opens (extending through Sept. 11). For archery-only and falconry-only tree squirrel seasons, limits and zone maps, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/small-game.

1 — Surfperch Season Opens in San Francisco and San Pablo Bays. For current ocean recreational fishing regulations, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/regulations.

3 — Commercial Dungeness Crab Fishery Risk Assessment and Mitigation Program Public Hearing and Close of Public Comment Period. CDFW is proposing amendments in response to comments on the regulations originally released for public comment on May 15. CDFW will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendments at 10 a.m. and the public comment period will close at 11:59 p.m. Comments should address the proposed amendments, not elements of the original regulation package. Rulemaking documents and information on submitting public comments can be found at wildlife.ca.gov/notices/regulations/ramp. Public hearing details will be posted at wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/whale-safe-fisheries.

5 & 11 — Virtual Bat Chats, 6 p.m. The Yolo Basin Foundation is holding two virtual Bat Chats via Zoom. These 45-minute presentations will share unique insights about bats found in the area and provide an opportunity for participants to ask questions about these amazing and essential animals. Participants will also get a close-up, live view of three bat species native to California. Registration is $15 and each event is limited to 20 registered devices. To view the schedule and register online, please visit yolobasin.org.

8 — General Deer Hunting Season Opens. California’s 2020 general deer season will open in Zone A on Saturday, Aug. 8, and in Zone B-4 on Saturday, Aug. 22. The opener for zones B1-B3, B5, B6, C1-C4, D6 and D7 is Saturday, Sept. 19. More information about general deer season opener dates, end dates and additional hunts is available at wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/deer. Please remember to report your deer tags! All deer tags you purchase, whether you hunt or not, must be reported. Successful hunters must report their tags within 30 days of their successful hunt or by Jan. 31, 2021, whichever is first. Hunters who are unsuccessful or who do not hunt are required to report by Jan. 31, 2021. Hunters are reminded that as of July 1, 2019, nonlead ammunition is required when taking any wildlife for any purpose in California.

8 — First General Season for Black Bears Opens in Deer Hunting Zone A. General black bear season will open concurrently with the general deer hunting season in deer zones A, B, C, D, X8, X9A, X9B, X10 and X12 and extend through Dec. 27. Please note these deer zones have varying opening season dates. General season for black bears opens in deer hunting zones X-1 through X-7b on Oct. 10 and extends through Dec. 27. CDFW shall close the season earlier if 1,700 bears have been reported taken. For daily updates on reported bear harvest, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/bear or call toll-free (888) 277-6398. Please visit fgc.ca.gov/Regulations/Current/Mammals for a description of the current mammal hunting regulations.

9 — Last Day of Recreational Ocean Salmon Season from the Oregon/California State Line to Horse Mountain. Recreational ocean salmon fishing closes in the area between the Oregon/California state line and Horse Mountain after Aug. 9. Recreational ocean salmon fishing remains open to the south, between Horse Mountain and the U.S./Mexico border. For more information, please visit the ocean salmon webpage at wildlife.ca.gov/oceansalmon or call either the CDFW Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (707) 576-3429 or the National Marine Fisheries Service Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (800) 662-9825.

11 — CDFW-OSPR California Oil Spill Study and Evaluation Program (COSSEP) Monthly Seminar Series, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The seminar this month is entitled “Evaluation of Subchronic and Developmental Toxicity of the Dispersant Corexit 9500.” CDFW-OSPR scientist, Ellen Faurot-Daniels will present research regarding injury assessment of shorelines. Online attendance is free. Attendees can join via Microsoft Teams Meeting or by phone at (916) 535-0984, conference ID 859 512 379#. For more information or to receive a calendar reminder, please email Bryand Duke at bryand.duke@wildlife.ca.gov.

15 — Spiny Lobster Report Cards Go on Sale. Sport lobster fishermen and fisherwomen can purchase a Spiny Lobster Report Card for the 2020-2021 lobster season on CDFW’s Online License Sales site at wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/online-sales or, if open for business, at CDFW license counters, sporting goods stores and tackle shops. Please note that CDFW license counters are currently closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns. Before heading to a CDFW facility, please contact the regional headquarters office to determine if that facility has reopened.

15 — Falconry-Only Pheasant, Quail, Chukar, Ptarmigan and Sooty (Blue)/Ruffed Grouse Seasons Open (extending through Feb. 28, 2021). For zone maps and other upland game season information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

15 — Archery-Only Quail, Chukar and Sooty (Blue)/Ruffed Grouse Seasons Open (extending through Sept. 4). For zone maps and other upland game season information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

15 — Archery Season for Black Bears Opens. Bear may be taken with bow and arrow beginning Aug. 15 in those areas defined in 365(a) as the Northern California, Central California, Southern Sierra, Southern California and Southeastern Sierra areas and shall close on Sept. 6. CDFW shall close the season earlier if 1,700 bears have been reported taken. For daily updates on reported bear harvest, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/bear or call toll-free (888) 277-6398. Please visit fgc.ca.gov/Regulations/Current/Mammals for a description of the current mammal hunting regulations and American black bear hunt zone boundary descriptions. The bag and possession limit for either archery or general season is one adult bear per hunting license year. Cubs and females accompanied by cubs may not be taken.

18 — California Fish and Game Commission Tribal Committee Meeting. The meeting is to be held via webinar/teleconference due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. For more information, please visit fgc.ca.gov.

19-20 — California Fish and Game Commission Meeting. The meeting is to be held via webinar/teleconference due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. For more information, please visit fgc.ca.gov.

26 — California Wildlife Conservation Board Meeting, 10 a.m., via Microsoft Teams Meeting or teleconference. Public comment will be accepted per the agenda. For more information, please visit wcb.ca.gov.

