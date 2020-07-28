PSD Launches Line Extension Customer Assistance Program

The Vermont Department of Public Service announces the release of the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program (“LECAP”). LECAP provides up to $3,000 in assistance to qualifying and eligible consumers who seek to extend telecommunications lines to their homes. Hundreds of Vermonters without 25/3 Mbps broadband service live just beyond the reach of current cable and other Internet Service Providers’ networks. This program was enacted into Vermont law in response to the COVID-19 Emergency to help Vermonters access broadband. Broadband (high-speed Internet service) has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for students, patients, and teleworkers such as teachers and medical personnel. Vermonters interested in applying for a line extension are encouraged to visit the Department of Public Service’s Line Extension Customer Assistance Program webpage or by calling the Department at 1-800-622-4496.