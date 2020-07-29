DNR: Be safe, practice social distancing on the water

As boaters across Minnesota prepare to hit the water, they need to keep in mind tips for being safe on cold water as well as their responsibility for staying close to home and practicing socially distancing under Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay at Home” executive order.

“As Minnesotans, we have a natural urge to get outside this time of year – and for many of us, that’s especially true this spring,” said Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director. “We constantly remind people about ways they can stay safe while they’re on the water. In light of COVID-19, we also ask this year that you take additional steps to protect yourself, your family, and the people around you.”

Cold-water safety No matter when the ice went out, there’s one common theme: The water this time of year is dangerously cold. Falls into the water can quickly turn tragic. With water temperatures not much above freezing, a fall in likely will trigger cold-water shock. Numbness will set in quickly, and swimming or calling for help will be difficult. You’ll probably gasp uncontrollably and draw water into your lungs. Even strong swimmers may drown within minutes.

“The best way to prevent that from happening is to wear a life jacket – actually wear it, not just have it along,” said Lisa Dugan, DNR Enforcement recreation safety outreach coordinator. “It’s the easiest and most effective way to prevent an unfortunate situation from turning into a tragedy.”

The cold-water season isn’t the time to boat alone, either. This year, people should head out only with members of their immediate household and let others on shore know where they’re going and when they plan to return. Keep the floor of the boat free of clutter to avoid tripping and falling into the water, and ensure the boat has safety equipment such as life jackets, communication and noise-making devices, and a first-aid kit.

Boating during COVID-19 When hitting the water, know the DNR’s COVID-19 outdoor recreation guidelines and practice the following to protect yourselves and others: