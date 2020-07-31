How to Heal Shoulder injuries for Life
With out Surgery or Pharmaceuticals
Tell me and I will forget, Teach me and I will remember, Involve me and I will learn”KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, U.S.A., July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learned from personal experience and taught by example and demonstration, Vibrant Life U.S.A. has created an online course that teaches how to heal shoulder injuries for life without resorting to surgery or pharmaceuticals. It's methods transcend time, class, gender or geographic location. It's hosted on the Thinkific learning platform. This course can also be found at this website. For the fraction of the cost of health insurance or a complicated medical seminar, you can learn to heal your shoulders for life.
This course transforms self motivated people seeking to heal, whether it be to prevent surgery or recover more completely from it. Specifically people with subluxing/dislocation problems, but can also help people with impingements and frozen shoulder. The course comes with a 30 day money back guarantee to heal your shoulders in 5 weeks or less.
This course is also for the healing professional such as trainers and therapists who want to learn and teach these methods for more positive outcomes for their clients and patients. The outcome reflects well upon their practice and profession. This course is evergreen as it's methods are not dependent on tech or medical advances. It's more about the desire of the patient.
What makes this course different and better is that it teaches two unique methods Rubbing and Rolling which provides acupressure to improve circulation and flexibility and Flexing the Fulcrum using the extended arm with various tools and settings. These methods combined with a more consistent and effective every other day schedule are divided into 3 different levels of training that assures that the practices here will be effective for anyone who seeks life long healing. It's 8 modules and about 2 hours total video with printable, downloadable instructions. Down to earth and easy to understand.
The promised outcome is the correction of subluxation and dislocation and the prevention of recurrence. The overall recovery of strength, flexibility, and range of motion in 5 weeks or less. Not months or years. Start healing your shoulders today.
